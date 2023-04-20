SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First quarter 2023 highlights:
- Net income of $2.5 million decreased 12.9 percent compared to the prior year with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.35
- Adjusted for Mortgage Servicing Rights recapture (“OMSR”), net income is higher by 14.0 percent compared to the prior year
- Noninterest expense of $10.8 million declined 0.8 percent from the prior year
- Loan growth of $14.2 million from the linked quarter, or 5.9 percent annualized
- Deposit growth of $23.5 million from the linked quarter, or 8.6 percent annualized
- Stable asset quality with nonperforming assets at 35 basis points
|Earnings Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|Mar. 2023
|Mar. 2022
|% Change
|Operating revenue
|$
|13,990
|$
|14,279
|-2.0%
|Interest income
|13,824
|9,395
|47.1%
|Interest expense
|3,500
|918
|281.3%
|Net interest income
|10,324
|8,477
|21.8%
|Provision for credit losses
|250
|-
|0.0%
|Noninterest income
|3,666
|5,802
|-36.8%
|Noninterest expense
|10,773
|10,859
|-0.8%
|Net income
|2,450
|2,813
|-12.9%
|Earnings per diluted share
|0.35
|0.40
|-12.5%
|Return on average assets
|0.73%
|0.83%
|-12.0%
|Return on average equity
|8.37%
|8.08%
|3.6%
“Our Company experienced the volatility of the banking sector this quarter and it has impacted our earnings results,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “Liquidity concerns resulted in a much more competitive arena for deposits and funding in the quarter, which drove our deposit beta significantly higher and reduced margin income. We still were able to add loan balances in the quarter even as we have begun to examine all of our credit underwriting standards.”
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down from both the linked quarter and the prior year quarter by 4.3 and 2.0 percent, respectively. Operating revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in mortgage banking revenue and higher funding costs.
- Net interest income was down 5.3 percent from the linked quarter but up 21.8 percent from the year ago quarter.
- Net interest margin was up from the prior year by 68 basis points, primarily from the shift in mix of our balance sheet with cash and securities reallocated to the loan portfolio offset by the shift in our funding mix to higher cost term deposits.
- Noninterest income was down 36.8 percent from the year ago quarter, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2023 were $49.3 million, down $48.0 million, or 49.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $22.6 million, down $49.5 million, or 68.7 percent.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2023 was a positive $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2023, was $1.34 billion, which was down 2.3 percent to the prior year.
Mr. Klein noted, “While we added producers in our high growth markets of Indianapolis and Columbus, mortgage origination volume was constrained by the rate environment. Our pipelines are improving and notably nearly 75 percent of the pipeline is saleable product, which is back to our more normal business model.”
|Mortgage Banking
|($ in thousands)
|Mar. 2023
|Dec. 2022
|Sep. 2022
|Jun. 2022
|Mar. 2022
|Annual Growth
|Mortgage originations
|$
|49,366
|$
|51,219
|$
|68,557
|$
|95,454
|$
|97,394
|$
|(48,028
|)
|Mortgage sales
|25,803
|23,590
|39,176
|49,915
|72,154
|(46,351
|)
|Mortgage servicing portfolio
|1,344,158
|1,352,016
|1,362,666
|1,369,732
|1,375,554
|(31,396
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights
|13,548
|13,503
|13,473
|13,408
|13,135
|413
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|Loan servicing fees
|844
|851
|858
|863
|861
|(17
|)
|OMSR amortization
|(292
|)
|(310
|)
|(396
|)
|(496
|)
|(547
|)
|255
|Net administrative fees
|552
|541
|462
|367
|314
|238
|OMSR valuation adjustment
|56
|86
|65
|239
|890
|(834
|)
|Net loan servicing fees
|608
|627
|527
|606
|1,204
|(596
|)
|Gain on sale of mortgages
|599
|550
|876
|1,196
|1,676
|(1,077
|)
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|$
|1,207
|$
|1,177
|$
|1,403
|$
|1,802
|$
|2,880
|$
|(1,673
|)
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income declined for the first quarter, from both the linked quarter and prior year. Gain-on-sale from mortgage loans were down significantly from the prior year and total sales were down over $46 million. The Title insurance business was off nearly 40 percent, reflecting the lower level of residential volume.
For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense of $10.8 million was down $0.1 million or 0.8 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Overall head count is down from the linked quarter by 4.9 percent as we continue to right size the mortgage business line. Commission expense for both mortgage and SBA is down compared to the prior year due to the lower total origination volume.
Mr. Klein stated, “We have undertaken a full scale review of our expense structure as we understand the headwinds that revenue growth will encounter in 2023. Our mortgage business line infrastructure has been reduced and we are looking at other areas to provide meaningful expense reductions.”
|Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 2023
|Dec. 2022
|Sep. 2022
|Jun. 2022
|Mar. 2022
|Annual Growth
|Noninterest Income (NII)
|$
|3,666
|$
|3,713
|$
|4,043
|$
|4,673
|$
|5,802
|$
|(2,136
|)
|NII / Total Revenue
|26.2%
|25.4%
|27.9%
|32.8%
|40.6%
|-14.4%
|NII / Average Assets
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|1.7%
|-0.6%
|Total Revenue Growth
|-2.0%
|-6.7%
|-13.2%
|-9.1%
|-46.9%
|44.9%
|Noninterest Expense (NIE)
|$
|10,773
|$
|10,269
|$
|10,384
|$
|10,802
|$
|10,859
|$
|(86
|)
|Efficiency Ratio
|76.9%
|70.2%
|71.6%
|75.6%
|75.9%
|1.0%
|NIE / Average Assets
|3.2%
|3.1%
|3.2%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|0.0%
|Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
|-2.1%
|-2.0%
|-2.0%
|-1.9%
|-1.5%
|-0.6%
|Total Expense Growth
|-0.8%
|-11.2%
|-7.7%
|-2.5%
|-0.5%
|-0.3%
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $1.34 billion, or in line with the year ago quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan portfolio which was offset by declines in cash and investments. Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2023, was $119.8 million, down from the prior year but compared to the linked quarter was higher due to the declining impairment of our bond portfolio. Excluding the impact of the valuation adjustment, equity increased $3.1 million or 2.1 percent. Our adoption of CECL on January 1st resulted in a reduction of equity that was transferred into our allowance for credit losses. SB Financial repurchased 56,000 shares of our stock during the quarter.
The investment portfolio of $237.9 million, represented 17.7 percent of assets at March 31, 2023, and was down $27.4 million or 10.3 percent from the year-ago period. Total loans held for investment were $976.3 million at March 31, 2023, up $125.6 million, or 14.8 percent, from March 31, 2022.
Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased by $27.9 million, or 2.5 percent, since March 31, 2022. However, deposits have increased from the linked quarter by $23.5 million and have increased for three consecutive quarters. The growth in deposits has come with a significant shift in the mix as time deposits now comprise 21.1 percent of the total compared to 13.1 percent at March 31, 2022.
Mr. Klein continued, “Loan growth continued in the quarter and compared to the prior year we have increased our loan portfolio by over $125 million which has led to a positive mix shift on the asset side of the balance sheet. Like every community bank, the quest for deposits and low-cost funding was challenging. We are pleased that we have been able to grow deposits over the last three quarters, albeit at a higher cost.”
|Loan Balances
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 2023
|Dec. 2022
|Sep. 2022
|Jun. 2022
|Mar. 2022
|Annual Growth
|Commercial
|$
|126,065
|$
|128,534
|$
|128,565
|$
|127,711
|$
|124,857
|$
|1,208
|% of Total
|12.9%
|13.4%
|13.9%
|14.3%
|14.7%
|1.0%
|Commercial RE
|419,024
|412,636
|404,710
|404,260
|400,101
|18,923
|% of Total
|42.9%
|42.9%
|43.7%
|45.1%
|47.0%
|4.7%
|Agriculture
|57,761
|64,388
|60,522
|60,586
|55,741
|2,020
|% of Total
|5.9%
|6.7%
|6.5%
|6.8%
|6.6%
|3.6%
|Residential RE
|309,684
|291,512
|267,135
|241,614
|214,015
|95,669
|% of Total
|31.7%
|30.3%
|28.9%
|27.0%
|25.2%
|44.7%
|Consumer & Other
|63,778
|65,005
|64,317
|61,440
|55,957
|7,821
|% of Total
|6.5%
|6.8%
|7.0%
|6.9%
|6.6%
|14.0%
|Total Loans
|$
|976,312
|$
|962,075
|$
|925,249
|$
|895,611
|$
|850,671
|$
|125,641
|Total Growth Percentage
|14.8%
|Deposit Balances
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 2023
|Dec. 2022
|Sep. 2022
|Jun. 2022
|Mar. 2022
|Annual Growth
|Non-Int DDA
|$
|237,175
|$
|256,799
|$
|250,791
|$
|239,676
|$
|252,273
|$
|(15,098
|)
|% of Total
|21.4%
|23.6%
|23.1%
|22.4%
|22.2%
|-6.0%
|Interest DDA
|188,497
|191,719
|199,523
|198,286
|211,152
|(22,655
|)
|% of Total
|17.0%
|17.6%
|18.4%
|18.5%
|18.6%
|-10.7%
|Savings
|227,974
|191,272
|201,402
|215,285
|236,394
|(8,420
|)
|% of Total
|20.5%
|17.6%
|18.5%
|20.1%
|20.8%
|-3.6%
|Money Market
|222,203
|255,995
|258,975
|276,274
|289,699
|(67,496
|)
|% of Total
|20.0%
|23.6%
|23.8%
|25.8%
|25.5%
|-23.3%
|Time Deposits
|234,295
|190,880
|175,202
|142,258
|148,553
|85,742
|% of Total
|21.1%
|17.6%
|16.1%
|13.3%
|13.1%
|57.7%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,110,144
|$
|1,086,665
|$
|1,085,893
|$
|1,071,779
|$
|1,138,071
|$
|(27,927
|)
|Total Growth Percentage
|-2.5%
Asset Quality
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $4.7 million as of March 31, 2023, down $0.9 million or 16.0 percent from the year-ago quarter. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the allowance for credit losses was at 382.4 percent at March 31, 2023, which was up over 100 basis points from the prior year due in large part to the expansion of the allowance from the CECL adjustment of $1.4 million.
|Nonperforming Assets
|Annual Change
|($ in thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 2023
|Dec. 2022
|Sep. 2022
|Jun. 2022
|Mar. 2022
|Commercial & Agriculture
|$
|185
|$
|114
|$
|114
|$
|140
|$
|142
|$
|43
|% of Total Com./Ag. loans
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|30.3%
|Commercial RE
|199
|210
|223
|359
|544
|(345
|)
|% of Total CRE loans
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.14%
|-63.4%
|Residential RE
|2,742
|2,967
|3,129
|3,176
|3,198
|(456
|)
|% of Total Res. RE loans
|0.89%
|1.02%
|1.17%
|1.31%
|1.49%
|-14.3%
|Consumer & Other
|270
|391
|280
|323
|409
|(139
|)
|% of Total Con./Oth. loans
|0.42%
|0.60%
|0.44%
|0.53%
|0.73%
|-34.0%
|Total Nonaccruing Loans
|3,396
|3,682
|3,746
|3,998
|4,293
|(897
|)
|% of Total loans
|0.35%
|0.38%
|0.40%
|0.45%
|0.50%
|-20.9%
|Accruing Restructured Loans
|642
|654
|668
|683
|762
|(120
|)
|Total Change (%)
|-15.7%
|Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
|4,038
|4,336
|4,414
|4,681
|5,055
|(1,017
|)
|% of Total loans
|0.41%
|0.45%
|0.48%
|0.52%
|0.59%
|-20.1%
|Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets
|650
|777
|756
|730
|527
|123
|Total Change (%)
|23.3%
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|4,688
|$
|5,113
|$
|5,170
|$
|5,411
|$
|5,582
|$
|(894
|)
|% of Total assets
|0.35%
|0.38%
|0.40%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|-16.0%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from net income to report anon-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
|March
|December
|September
|June
|March
|($ in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,625
|$
|27,817
|$
|27,934
|$
|29,567
|$
|130,003
|Interest bearing time deposits
|1,380
|2,131
|2,134
|1,691
|1,894
|Available-for-sale securities
|237,917
|238,780
|243,233
|266,162
|265,311
|Loans held for sale
|5,592
|2,073
|2,979
|4,242
|4,737
|Loans, net of unearned income
|976,312
|962,075
|925,249
|895,611
|850,671
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,442
|)
|(13,818
|)
|(13,824
|)
|(13,801
|)
|(13,804
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|22,621
|22,829
|22,842
|23,122
|23,039
|Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
|6,054
|6,326
|5,230
|5,303
|5,303
|Foreclosed assets and other assets
|650
|777
|756
|730
|527
|Interest receivable
|3,926
|4,091
|3,556
|3,256
|2,815
|Goodwill
|23,239
|23,239
|23,239
|23,239
|23,239
|Cash value of life insurance
|29,024
|28,870
|28,713
|28,556
|17,932
|Mortgage servicing rights
|13,548
|13,503
|13,473
|13,408
|13,135
|Other assets
|14,847
|16,940
|17,863
|12,886
|10,328
|Total assets
|$
|1,341,293
|$
|1,335,633
|$
|1,303,377
|$
|1,293,972
|$
|1,335,130
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|Non interest bearing demand
|$
|237,175
|$
|256,799
|$
|250,791
|$
|239,676
|$
|252,273
|Interest bearing demand
|188,497
|191,719
|199,523
|198,286
|211,152
|Savings
|227,974
|191,272
|201,402
|215,285
|236,394
|Money market
|222,203
|255,995
|258,975
|276,274
|289,699
|Time deposits
|234,295
|190,880
|175,202
|142,258
|148,553
|Total deposits
|1,110,144
|1,086,665
|1,085,893
|1,071,779
|1,138,071
|Short-term borrowings
|15,998
|14,923
|19,754
|30,772
|19,035
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|44,500
|60,000
|35,000
|25,000
|5,500
|Trust preferred securities
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
|19,606
|19,594
|19,582
|19,570
|19,558
|Interest payable
|1,441
|769
|623
|307
|536
|Other liabilities
|19,535
|24,944
|17,587
|11,678
|9,483
|Total liabilities
|1,221,534
|1,217,205
|1,188,749
|1,169,416
|1,202,493
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|61,319
|Additional paid-in capital
|14,953
|15,087
|15,000
|15,069
|14,872
|Retained earnings
|101,548
|101,966
|99,309
|96,809
|94,833
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(29,671
|)
|(32,120
|)
|(33,426
|)
|(22,210
|)
|(13,659
|)
|Treasury stock
|(28,390
|)
|(27,824
|)
|(27,574
|)
|(26,431
|)
|(24,728
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|119,759
|118,428
|114,628
|124,556
|132,637
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,341,293
|$
|1,335,633
|$
|1,303,377
|$
|1,293,972
|$
|1,335,130
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|March
|December
|September
|June
|March
|June
|June
|Interest income
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Loans
|Taxable
|$
|12,126
|$
|11,222
|$
|10,084
|$
|8,880
|$
|8,052
|$
|12,126
|$
|16,932
|Tax exempt
|116
|109
|92
|73
|61
|116
|134
|Securities
|Taxable
|1,535
|1,559
|1,536
|1,469
|1,235
|1,535
|2,704
|Tax exempt
|47
|47
|52
|52
|47
|47
|99
|Total interest income
|13,824
|12,937
|11,764
|10,474
|9,395
|13,824
|19,869
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,578
|1,440
|852
|567
|618
|2,578
|1,185
|Repurchase agreements & other
|10
|7
|8
|11
|13
|10
|24
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|553
|258
|180
|38
|39
|553
|77
|Trust preferred securities
|164
|138
|99
|71
|53
|164
|124
|Subordinated debt
|195
|194
|195
|194
|195
|195
|389
|Total interest expense
|3,500
|2,037
|1,334
|881
|918
|3,500
|1,799
|Net interest income
|10,324
|10,900
|10,430
|9,593
|8,477
|10,324
|18,070
|Provision for credit losses
|250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|250
|-
| Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|10,074
|10,900
|10,430
|9,593
|8,477
|10,074
|18,070
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management fees
|917
|907
|930
|936
|955
|917
|1,891
|Customer service fees
|825
|880
|844
|860
|794
|825
|1,654
|Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
|599
|550
|876
|1,196
|1,676
|599
|2,872
|Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
|608
|627
|527
|606
|1,204
|608
|1,810
|Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|24
|105
|125
|167
|169
|24
|336
|Title insurance revenue
|373
|454
|476
|697
|602
|373
|1,299
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|(11
|)
|18
|(12
|)
|-
|55
|(11
|)
|55
|Other
|331
|172
|277
|211
|347
|331
|558
|Total noninterest income
|3,666
|3,713
|4,043
|4,673
|5,802
|3,666
|10,475
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,913
|5,677
|5,858
|6,418
|6,189
|5,913
|12,607
|Net occupancy expense
|784
|763
|769
|719
|742
|784
|1,461
|Equipment expense
|981
|1,017
|918
|827
|854
|981
|1,681
|Data processing fees
|646
|627
|664
|643
|576
|646
|1,219
|Professional fees
|863
|738
|766
|760
|950
|863
|1,710
|Marketing expense
|198
|258
|200
|222
|231
|198
|453
|Telephone and communication expense
|121
|124
|134
|105
|111
|121
|216
|Postage and delivery expense
|87
|121
|75
|110
|116
|87
|226
|State, local and other taxes
|228
|277
|250
|277
|278
|228
|555
|Employee expense
|188
|157
|145
|175
|136
|188
|311
|Other expenses
|764
|510
|605
|546
|676
|764
|1,222
|Total noninterest expense
|10,773
|10,269
|10,384
|10,802
|10,859
|10,773
|21,661
|Income before income tax expense
|2,967
|4,344
|4,088
|3,464
|3,420
|2,967
|6,884
|Income tax expense
|517
|811
|746
|630
|607
|517
|1,237
|Net income
|$
|2,450
|$
|3,533
|$
|3,342
|$
|2,834
|$
|2,813
|$
|2,450
|$
|5,647
|Common share data:
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.80
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.79
|Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic:
|6,933
|6,945
|6,968
|7,075
|7,035
|6,933
|7,055
|Diluted:
|7,008
|7,021
|7,033
|7,149
|7,100
|7,008
|7,116
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|March
|December
|September
|June
|March
|June
|June
|SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net interest income
|$
|10,324
|$
|10,900
|$
|10,430
|$
|9,593
|$
|8,477
|$
|10,324
|$
|18,070
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|43
|41
|38
|33
|29
|43
|62
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|10,367
|10,941
|10,468
|9,626
|8,506
|10,367
|18,132
|Provision for credit loss
|250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noninterest income
|3,666
|3,713
|4,043
|4,673
|5,802
|3,666
|10,475
|Total operating revenue
|13,990
|14,613
|14,473
|14,266
|14,279
|13,990
|28,545
|Noninterest expense
|10,773
|10,269
|10,384
|10,802
|10,859
|10,773
|21,661
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|3,217
|4,344
|4,088
|3,464
|3,420
|3,217
|6,884
|Pretax income
|2,967
|4,344
|4,088
|3,464
|3,420
|3,217
|6,884
|Net income
|2,450
|3,533
|3,342
|2,834
|2,813
|2,450
|5,647
|PER SHARE INFORMATION:
|Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|0.35
|0.51
|0.48
|0.40
|0.40
|0.35
|0.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.35
|0.50
|0.47
|0.40
|0.40
|0.35
|0.79
|Common dividends
|0.125
|0.125
|0.120
|0.120
|0.115
|0.125
|0.235
|Book value per common share
|17.37
|17.08
|16.49
|17.75
|18.65
|17.37
|17.75
|Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
|13.93
|13.65
|13.07
|14.36
|15.31
|13.93
|14.36
|Market price per common share
|14.16
|16.95
|16.85
|17.26
|19.91
|14.16
|17.26
|Market price to TBV
|101.7
|%
|124.2
|%
|128.9
|%
|120.2
|%
|130.1
|%
|101.7
|%
|120.2
|%
|Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
|8.2
|9.6
|9.6
|9.3
|10.0
|8.2
|9.3
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|Return on average assets (ROAA)
|0.73
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.85
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|0.96
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.11
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.37
|%
|12.17
|%
|10.89
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.08
|%
|8.37
|%
|8.46
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|10.50
|%
|15.30
|%
|13.51
|%
|10.93
|%
|9.75
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.30
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|76.85
|%
|70.16
|%
|71.63
|%
|75.60
|%
|75.93
|%
|76.85
|%
|75.76
|%
|Earning asset yield
|4.49
|%
|4.27
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.45
|%
|2.96
|%
|4.49
|%
|3.20
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.46
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.39
|%
|1.46
|%
|0.38
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.35
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.67
|%
|3.36
|%
|2.91
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|3.37
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.16
|%
|2.68
|%
|3.37
|%
|2.92
|%
|Non interest income/Average assets
|1.10
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.58
|%
|Non interest expense/Average assets
|3.23
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net noninterest expense/Average assets
|-2.13
|%
|-2.00
|%
|-1.95
|%
|-1.88
|%
|-1.50
|%
|-2.13
|%
|-1.68
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Gross charge-offs
|69
|7
|9
|9
|9
|69
|18
|Recoveries
|8
|1
|32
|6
|8
|8
|14
|Net charge-offs
|61
|6
|(23
|)
|3
|1
|61
|4
|Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.45
|%
|Nonperforming loans/Total loans
|0.41
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.52
|%
|Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
|0.48
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.60
|%
|Nonperforming assets/Total assets
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans
|382.42
|%
|318.68
|%
|313.26
|%
|294.83
|%
|273.08
|%
|382.42
|%
|294.83
|%
|Allowance for credit loss/Total loans
|1.58
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.54
|%
|Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
|Loans/ Deposits
|87.94
|%
|88.53
|%
|85.21
|%
|83.56
|%
|74.75
|%
|87.94
|%
|83.56
|%
|Equity/ Assets
|8.93
|%
|8.87
|%
|8.79
|%
|9.63
|%
|9.93
|%
|8.93
|%
|9.63
|%
|Tangible equity/Tangible assets
|7.29
|%
|7.22
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.93
|%
|8.30
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.93
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
|13.47
|%
|13.42
|%
|13.23
|%
|13.21
|%
|13.71
|%
|13.47
|%
|13.21
|%
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Total assets
|1,341,293
|1,335,633
|1,303,377
|1,293,972
|1,335,130
|1,341,293
|1,293,972
|Total loans
|976,312
|962,075
|925,249
|895,611
|850,671
|976,312
|895,611
|Deposits
|1,110,144
|1,086,665
|1,085,893
|1,071,779
|1,138,071
|1,110,144
|1,071,779
|Stockholders equity
|119,759
|118,428
|114,628
|124,556
|132,637
|119,759
|124,556
|Goodwill and intangibles
|23,732
|23,753
|23,770
|23,787
|23,804
|23,732
|23,787
|Tangible equity
|96,027
|94,675
|90,858
|100,769
|108,833
|96,027
|100,769
|Mortgage servicing portfolio
|1,344,158
|1,352,016
|1,362,666
|1,369,732
|1,375,554
|1,344,158
|1,369,732
|Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
|518,009
|507,093
|480,947
|500,487
|560,698
|518,009
|500,487
|Total assets under care
|3,203,460
|3,194,742
|3,146,990
|3,164,191
|3,271,382
|3,203,460
|3,164,191
|Full-time equivalent employees
|255
|268
|271
|267
|256
|255
|267
|Period end common shares outstanding
|6,894
|6,935
|6,950
|7,017
|7,111
|6,894
|7,017
|Market capitalization (all)
|97,626
|117,556
|117,113
|121,105
|141,575
|97,626
|121,105
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total assets
|1,335,056
|1,314,419
|1,302,297
|1,305,815
|1,350,982
|1,335,056
|1,328,216
|Total earning assets
|1,232,018
|1,211,674
|1,209,958
|1,216,124
|1,270,218
|1,232,018
|1,243,017
|Total loans
|970,813
|937,898
|909,909
|870,439
|832,825
|970,813
|851,736
|Deposits
|1,098,935
|1,094,491
|1,085,821
|1,108,890
|1,134,234
|1,098,935
|1,121,373
|Stockholders equity
|117,071
|116,114
|122,738
|127,519
|139,214
|117,071
|133,471
|Goodwill and intangibles
|23,743
|23,761
|23,778
|23,796
|23,801
|23,783
|23,798
|Tangible equity
|93,328
|92,353
|98,960
|103,723
|115,413
|93,288
|109,673
|Average basic shares outstanding
|6,933
|6,945
|6,968
|7,075
|7,035
|6,933
|7,055
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|7,008
|7,021
|7,033
|7,149
|7,100
|7,008
|7,116
|SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 and 2022
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023
|Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Assets
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Taxable securities/cash
|$
|253,449
|$
|1,535
|2.42
|%
|$
|429,839
|$
|1,235
|1.15
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|7,756
|47
|2.42
|%
|7,554
|47
|2.49
|%
|Loans, net
|970,813
|12,242
|5.04
|%
|832,825
|8,113
|3.90
|%
|Total earning assets
|1,232,018
|13,824
|4.49
|%
|1,270,218
|9,395
|2.96
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|11,067
|8,156
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,763
|)
|(13,807
|)
|Premises and equipment
|22,858
|25,317
|Other assets
|83,876
|61,098
|Total assets
|$
|1,335,056
|$
|1,350,982
|Liabilities
|Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
|$
|643,081
|$
|1,285
|0.80
|%
|$
|733,095
|$
|398
|0.22
|%
|Time deposits
|214,978
|1,293
|2.41
|%
|155,006
|220
|0.57
|%
|Repurchase agreements & other
|18,618
|10
|0.21
|%
|25,115
|13
|0.21
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|49,177
|553
|4.50
|%
|5,500
|39
|2.84
|%
|Trust preferred securities
|10,310
|164
|6.36
|%
|10,310
|53
|2.06
|%
|Subordinated debt
|19,598
|195
|3.98
|%
|19,552
|195
|3.99
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|955,762
|3,500
|1.46
|%
|948,578
|918
|0.39
|%
|Non interest bearing demand
|240,876
|-
|246,133
|-
|Total funding
|1,196,638
|1.17
|%
|1,194,711
|0.31
|%
|Other liabilities
|21,347
|17,057
|Total liabilities
|1,217,985
|1,211,768
|Equity
|117,071
|139,214
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,335,056
|$
|1,350,982
|Net interest income
|$
|10,324
|$
|8,477
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|3.35
|%
|2.67
|%
|Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|3.37
|%
|2.68
|%
|- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|Non-GAAP reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Total Operating Revenue
|$
|13,990
|$
|14,279
|$
|13,990
|$
|68,581
|Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *
|(56
|)
|(889
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(3,436
|)
|Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
|13,934
|13,390
|12,711
|65,145
|Income before Income Taxes
|2,967
|3,420
|2,967
|22,723
|Adjustment for OMSR *
|(56
|)
|(889
|)
|(1,279
|)
|(3,436
|)
|Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
|2,911
|2,531
|1,688
|19,287
|Provision for Income Taxes
|517
|607
|517
|4,446
|Adjustment for OMSR **
|(12
|)
|(187
|)
|(269
|)
|(722
|)
|Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
|505
|420
|248
|3,725
|Net Income
|2,450
|2,813
|2,450
|18,277
|Adjustment for OMSR *
|(44
|)
|(703
|)
|(1,010
|)
|(2,714
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|2,406
|2,110
|1,440
|15,563
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|0.35
|0.40
|0.35
|2.56
|Adjustment for OMSR *
|(0.01
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(0.14
|)
|(0.38
|)
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.21
|$
|2.18
|Return on Average Assets
|0.73
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.73
|%
|1.38
|%
|Adjustment for OMSR *
|-0.01
|%
|-0.21
|%
|-0.08
|%
|-0.21
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|0.72
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.18
|%
|*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
|**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate