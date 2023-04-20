Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution and Announces First Quarter Performance

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today declared a distribution of $.05 per share from net investment income, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record May 18, 2023. This distribution represents the second payment this year toward the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment, which can be found at adamsfunds.com.



FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.9%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 7.3%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -7.7%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were -7.7% and -7.7%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -9.7%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about April 26, 2023.





ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2023)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) -7.7% 18.5% 12.0% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) -9.7% 17.6% 11.7% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category -7.7% 18.1% 10.2% S&P 500 -7.7% 18.6% 11.2%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Net assets $2,238,417,080 $2,533,172,745 Shares outstanding 120,844,712 117,872,270 Net asset value per share $18.52 $21.49





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2023)

% of Net Assets Apple Inc. 7.0 % Microsoft Corporation 6.7 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 2.8 % Amazon.com, Inc. 2.5 % UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 2.1 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.1 % Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.0 % Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2.0 % Visa Inc. Class A 1.8 % JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.8 % Total 30.8 %

* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.





SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2023)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 26.2 % Health Care 13.9 % Financials 12.8 % Consumer Discretionary 10.4 % Industrials 8.9 % Communication Services 7.9 % Consumer Staples 7.0 % Energy 4.7 % Utilities 2.7 % Materials 2.6 % Real Estate 2.5 %





About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.