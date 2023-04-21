AUGA group, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

English Lithuanian

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter the Company) has received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under the programme whereunder the Company will grant its shares in the future to the employees and members of management of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the Employees). According to these option agreements, after 3 years Employees will be entitled to elect whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements. Shares will be granted to the Employees free of charge (i.e. for EUR 0), shares will be paid from the reserve formed by the Company for granting shares.

CEO Kęstutis Juščius +370 5 233 5340

