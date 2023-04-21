(TSE) News: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Trinseo Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Trinseo securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 20, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company’s Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Trinseo class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Trinseo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

