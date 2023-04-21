Atos - Availability of the Universal Registration Document (including the 2022 annual financial report)

English French

Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022

Bezons, April 21, 2022

Atos announces that its Universal Registration Document for the year 2022 was filed today, Friday April 21, 2023, with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) under number D.23-0321.

This document notably includes:

the 2022 annual financial report;

the corporate governance report;

the non-financial performance statement;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the reports from the statutory auditors.

This document is available on the Atos website ( https://atos.net/en/investors ) as well as on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ).

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Thomas Guillois – thomas.guillois@atos.net - +33 6 21 34 36 62

Media: Anette Rey – anette.rey@atos.net - +33 6 69 79 84 88 - @AnetteRey

