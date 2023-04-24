SIOS Technology Announces Cloud Availability Symposium 2023: Disaster Recovery Mastery; Unveils Lineup of Featured Speakers

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium 2023: Disaster Recovery Mastery, the industry’s only event dedicated to High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for Critical Applications in the cloud, will be delivered in two sessions this year: SAP HA/DR on May 24th and SQL Server HA/DR on September 26th.



SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium is a global virtual conference for IT professionals focusing on the availability needs of the enterprise IT customer. Whether attendees are interested in learning the fundamentals of availability in the cloud or hearing about the latest developments in application and database protection, this event will deliver the information needed on application high availability clustering, disaster recovery, and protecting applications now and into the future.

“This year's SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium centers around the theme of SAP and HANA Disaster Recovery mastery, focusing on the critical skills, tools, and techniques required to automate and simplify the availability and recoverability of SAP and HANA in the face of disruptive events,” said Margaret Hoagland, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, SIOS Technology. “As technology continues to advance, IT teams must adapt to new challenges, processes, and skillsets to maintain reliable application availability, performance, and efficiency. This Symposium offers a range of sessions specifically designed to help IT professionals develop their mastery of disaster recovery and high availability in the cloud.”

Cloud Availability Symposium for SAP and HANA HA/DR - May 24th

SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium 2023: Disaster Recovery Mastery - SAP Session will feature presentations that cover SAP and HANA high availability and disaster recovery, providing IT professionals with valuable insights and best practices to ensure business continuity. With real-world examples and practical insights, expert speakers will discuss the benefits of HA/DR in SAP environments and offer guidance on optimizing configuration and management. Attendees will also gain an understanding of multi-cloud disaster recovery strategies, cloud-native architectures, and data protection for SAP systems. By attending these sessions, IT professionals can gain the knowledge and skills necessary to protect critical SAP applications in the cloud.

Featured Sessions include:

Surviving the Storm: Disaster Recovery Strategies for SAP HANA – Session delivered by Todd Doane, SIOS Solution Architect



Maximizing SAP High Availability and Disaster Recovery with Automated Multitarget Replication: Best Practices and Lessons Learned – Session delivered by Harry Aujla, SIOS Partner Alliances Director and Philip Merry, SIOS Software Engineer



Secure your SAP and SAP S/4HANA on Azure: Disaster Recovery Best Practices – Session delivered by Harikrishna Madathala, Microsoft Senior Customer Engineer for Fast Track at SAP on Azure cloud



Resilience for SAP on AWS: Best Practices for Achieving High Availability and Business Continuity – Session delivered by Arun Sivadas, AWS Partner Solution Architect, SAP



About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

