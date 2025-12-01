SIOS Technology Achieves AWS Resilience Competency in the Design Category

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Software Competency in the Design category. This specialization recognizes SIOS as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services . As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs.

Complex systems are susceptible to a variety of failures, both small and large, throughout their lifespan, including code deployment issues, infrastructure problems, data and state failures, and natural disasters. As a result, organizations must plan for and expect system failures, and design their systems to withstand and recover from failures with minimal impact to end users. Remote teams, distributed systems, and frequent releases further highlight the need for increased resilience in today's business environment.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Design category differentiates SIOS as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers’ resilience goals. SIOS is equipped to handle resilience related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an ‘always on, always available’ mindset. It’s important for organizations to expect and plan for system failures, and design workloads to recover from failure in a way that minimally impacts their end users. Additionally, when onboarding critical workloads to the cloud, such as online banking, stock-trading, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) or online sales platforms, higher uptime requirements have become a minimal requirement. AWS Resilience Competency Partner SIOS provides professional consulting and engineering services that are validated by AWS experts in the design category. This standardized approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

“SIOS is proud to achieve the AWS Resilience Competency in the Design category,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “This recognition underscores our commitment to helping customers ensure uninterrupted availability for their most critical applications on AWS. With our proven SIOS LifeKeeper and DataKeeper Cluster Edition software, we enable enterprises to protect essential workloads from downtime and data loss, delivering the resilience and performance that modern cloud environments demand.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SIOS high availability solutions are designed to protect mission-critical applications and databases in AWS environments. SIOS LifeKeeper provides intelligent application-aware failover clustering to automatically detect failures and recover applications and data in seconds, minimizing disruption and data loss. SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition delivers real-time, block-level data replication to ensure data integrity across AWS Availability Zones or Regions. Together, these solutions deliver the high availability, reliability, and flexibility required to meet the demanding uptime requirements of enterprise customers running workloads on AWS.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

