SIOS LifeKeeper v10: Expanding Control and Streamlining HA/DR Management for System Admins

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced the availability of LifeKeeper v10, featuring the new LifeKeeper Web Management Console (LKWMC) management console. LKWMC provides a unified, intuitive user interface across both Linux and Windows environments, giving system administrators unprecedented visibility and control while dramatically simplifying the management of complex, mission-critical high availability and disaster recovery configurations.

“This release marks a critical step in SIOS’ strategy to empower IT administrators,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology Corp. “Our focus is on how companies dramatically implement and manage HA/DR, making protection of mission-critical applications easier and more efficient than ever.”

SIOS has also streamlined the pricing model for the new LifeKeeper version, enabling customers to purchase everything they need to implement a robust clustering solution in a single, simplified package. “Based on feedback from customers and partners, we recognized that purchasing clustering software can be complex,” said Mr. Arai. “We’ve streamlined the entire process and added an unprecedented level of transparency that customers and channel partners truly appreciate.”

New in SIOS LifeKeeper v10:

LifeKeeper/Windows Management Console (LKWMC): Delivers simplified HA management with a consistent interface across Windows and Linux operating systems, enabling cost-saving ease-of-use for MSPs and organizations managing applications across multiple operating systems. New design includes built-in tips and tools for further streamlined integration.

Enhanced Disaster Recovery in Red Hat Environments: The DRBD Application Recovery Kit (ARK) for LifeKeeper now offers seamless integration with RHEL 9.6 and RHEL 10, extending 3- and 4-node disaster recovery capabilities to a wider user base.

DataKeeper Replication Support for RHEL 10: DataKeeper Linux delivers straightforward, cost-effective data replication and high availability on RHEL 10, along with other supported operating systems.

Native PowerShell support. PowerShell is now supported as a scripting language for building Generic Application Recovery Kits, offering greater flexibility and ease of automation.

Improved Installer Interface: A redesigned installer provides a streamlined experience, allowing users to select all required components from a single, intuitive screen.



Pricing and Availability

SIOS LifeKeeper v10 is currently generally available. SIOS software is priced by the server node and offers perpetual, subscription and consumption (cloud marketplace) options.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

