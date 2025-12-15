SIOS Technology Launches “Don’t Fail Me Now” Podcast to Help IT Teams Prevent Downtime and Strengthen High Availability

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced the launch of its new podcast series, Don’t Fail Me Now. Aimed at IT leaders, system architects, and business decision-makers, the podcast delivers practical strategies for preventing downtime, improving high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), and strengthening IT resilience in an always-on world.

The inaugural season of Don’t Fail Me Now features six weekly episodes, each 15–30 minutes long. SIOS experts and industry thought leaders share lessons learned from real-world deployments, discuss the latest HA/DR best practices, and explore the technologies and partnerships that help organizations keep critical applications and data continuously available.

Episodes will be released weekly, with the first episode already available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

Season 1 Lineup

Episode 1: HA/DR and Business Impact – Margaret Hoagland, vice president of global sales & marketing, SIOS, discusses the business risks of downtime, why HA and DR strategies must work together, and how organizations can prepare for the future of IT resilience.

– Margaret Hoagland, vice president of global sales & marketing, SIOS, discusses the business risks of downtime, why HA and DR strategies must work together, and how organizations can prepare for the future of IT resilience. Episode 2: Linux and LifeKeeper – Aaron West, sales engineer, SIOS, explores why Linux remains a top choice for HA deployments, how SIOS LifeKeeper supports these environments, and what IT teams need to know to get started.

– Aaron West, sales engineer, SIOS, explores why Linux remains a top choice for HA deployments, how SIOS LifeKeeper supports these environments, and what IT teams need to know to get started. Episode 3: ARKs and Their Use Cases – Cassius Rhue, vice president, Customer Success, SIOS, breaks down Application Recovery Kits (ARKs), their top use cases, and how they simplify HA/DR deployments across industries.

– Cassius Rhue, vice president, Customer Success, SIOS, breaks down Application Recovery Kits (ARKs), their top use cases, and how they simplify HA/DR deployments across industries. Episode 4: The Role of SIOS DataKeeper – Joey D’Antoni, principal consultant at Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting, explains the role of SIOS DataKeeper in enabling efficient storage replication for hybrid and multi-cloud environments and strengthening SQL Server resilience.

– Joey D’Antoni, principal consultant at Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting, explains the role of SIOS DataKeeper in enabling efficient storage replication for hybrid and multi-cloud environments and strengthening SQL Server resilience. Episode 5: Common Customer Misconceptions – Greg Tucker, senior product (Windows) support engineer, SIOS, addresses common myths about HA/DR, from reliance on cloud provider uptime to SQL Server Always On, and offers practical guidance.



– Greg Tucker, senior product (Windows) support engineer, SIOS, addresses common myths about HA/DR, from reliance on cloud provider uptime to SQL Server Always On, and offers practical guidance. Episode 6: SIOS Partnerships – Harry Aujla, director of partner alliances, and Kelly Burke, partner alliance director, SIOS, reflect on SIOS’s long-standing partnerships with cloud providers and ISVs, the lessons learned, and the opportunities shaping the next era of resilience.



“Downtime disrupts business operations, erodes customer trust, and can significantly impact revenue,” said Margaret Hoagland, vice president of global sales and marketing, SIOS Technology. “With Don’t Fail Me Now, we’re sharing insights from more than 25 years of experience helping organizations build resilient IT infrastructures that minimize downtime and keep their most critical services running.”

Listen and Subscribe

IT professionals can subscribe to Don’t Fail Me Now and listen on all major platforms:

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

