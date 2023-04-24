Gabriel Holding A/S adjusts its expectations for the 2022/23 financial year

English Danish

The interim report for the first six months of the year will be announced as scheduled on 27 April 2023.



After six months of the financial year 2022/23, revenue of DKK 492 million (DKK 523) has been realized and the operating profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 21.2 million (DKK 44 million).

On basis of the realized revenue and the calculated operating profit (EBIT) have been realized in the lower part of the previous expectations, and as a result of the continued high market uncertainties, expectations are adjusted for the full financial year.

After the first quarter, management expected revenue in the range of DKK 1,000 – 1,100 million and a primary profit (EBIT) of DKK 50-60 million for the full financial year 2022/23.

After six months, revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 950 – 1,050 million (DKK 1,065 million in 2021/22) and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 35 – 50 million (DKK 64.9 million in 2021/22).













Attachment