PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share; Tangible Book Value Increased $1.06 Per Share to $22.43 Per Share; Collateralized Available Liquidity Approaches $600 Million

Wausau, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

WAUSAU, Wis., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2023 of $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million, compared to $0.80 per common share on net income of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, and $0.75 per common share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

PSB’s first quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2022: (1) lower net interest income due to rising deposit and FHLB advance costs; (2) higher mortgage loan servicing income offset by higher salary and benefit costs; (3) lower accumulated other comprehensive loss due to a decline in intermediate interest rates; (4) annualized loan growth of 4.7%; and (5) increased borrowings to fund seasonal business customer and municipal deposit outflows, promote increased on-balance sheet liquidity, and to fund net loan growth.

“Though the first quarter presented challenges with a rapid rise in interest rates, persistent forecasts of a pending recession and highly publicized bank failures, PSB continued its strong performance with a 12.5% return on shareholders’ equity during the first quarter. The combination of an efficient operation and a strong local economy has contributed to solid returns. Because of our balance sheet strength, we have immediate access to nearly $600 million in funds to support our depositors if needed,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2023 Highlights:

  • Net interest income decreased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, but increased from $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Provision for loan losses increased to $100,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after recording no loan loss provision since the first quarter of 2021. The March 31, 2023 provision was related to loan growth of $11.4 million. The impact of the CECL adoption in the quarter was insignificant.
  • Nonninterest income increased to $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.8 million the previous quarter. The increase largely reflected increased mortgage loan servicing income from recapture of the mortgage servicing right valuation allowance.
  • Noninterest expenses increased $118,000, or 1.5% for the first quarter of 2023 to $7.8 million from $7.7 million the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher salary and benefit costs.
  • Asset quality continued to improve and remained strong. At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets declined to 0.45% of total assets from 1.03% one year earlier.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 4.7% to $22.43 at March 31, 2023 from $21.37 one quarter earlier. Tangible book value benefited from improved interest rate marks on available for sale securities which reduced the other comprehensive loss by $1.7 million. Return on tangible common equity was 12.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 15.12% the prior quarter.
  • During the first quarter, PSB repurchased 60,376 shares of its common stock.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased slightly to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $29.4 million the previous quarter. Investment securities available for sale decreased $1.5 million from maturities and paydowns to $190.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $192.2 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $583 million at March 31, 2023 with an additional $294 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $11.4 million to $973.3 million at March 31, 2023, from $961.9 million at December 31, 2022. One-to-four family adjustable rate mortgage loans were added to the portfolio as well as commercial real estate and non-owner occupied construction and land loans. The majority of the Company’s lending activity for the quarter consists of lending on commercial real estate properties. As of March 31, 2023, 13.0% of the total loan portfolio and commitments consisted of multi-family loans followed by 8.5% on industrial production and warehousing real estate loans. Retail sales real estate loans totaled 3.7% of total loans and commitments, hotels totaled 3.3%, and office rental property loans totaled 0.9%. Though the lending pipeline for real estate projects slowed through the winter season, the economic environment in our markets remains healthy and moderate loan origination activity is expected to continue through 2023.

The allowance for loan losses declined slightly to 1.25% of gross loans at March 31, 2023 from 1.26% the prior quarter and included the recovery of reserves related to the adoption of CECL. On January 1, 2023, PSB adopted CECL for determining expected credit losses. At adoption, there was an $87,000 recovery adjustment (reduction) to the allowance for loan losses resulting in an increase to retained earnings as permitted by the adoption accounting rules. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.02% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets declined to 0.45% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2022, and 1.03% at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the remaining foreclosed asset was sold.

Total deposits declined 3.6% during the quarter. With the recent rise in interest rates, some depositors shifted existing low cost funds into other higher yield bank products, increasing the cost of funds. Local customers (deposits excluding brokered and national time deposit CDs) declined 3.1% during the March 2023 quarter. However, withdrawals were not a result of customers concerned about FDIC insurance limits in light of recent high profile bank failures. “We carefully examined large customers with deposit outflows and recognized only 6% of large customer outflows related to chasing higher rates at another bank, while approximately 25% of the decline related to seasonal municipal real estate tax activity, and 50% were related to normal business operations, owner distributions, or income tax payments. The manufacturing and health care sector had a strong year in 2022 with business owners making large distributions based on performance, which resulted in some deposit outflow as they shifted commercial deposits to individual deposits,” said Jessica Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The composition of deposits changed during the March 2023 quarter as customers looked for higher deposit rates. At March 31, 2023, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 36.6% of deposits, compared to 32.3% at December 31, 2022. The lower-yield demand and savings deposits declined to 56.2% of deposits compared to 59.9% at December 31, 2022. Broker and national time deposits declined to 7.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 from 7.8% one quarter earlier. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 19.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 20.4% at December 31, 2022.

FHLB advances increased to $113.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022, while other borrowings decreased to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $13.0 million at December 31, 2022. New FHLB advances were added to support deposit outflows during the quarter as well as to fund loan growth and increase cash on hand for liquidity contingency plans. During the quarter, FHLB funding options carried lower interest rates than brokered CD alternatives.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.54% at March 31, 2023, from 7.42% at December 31, 2022.

Tangible net book value per common share was $22.43 at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.37 per common share one quarter earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, accumulated other comprehensive loss declined $1.7 million, which contributed to the book value per share increase. At March 31, 2023, the fair value on all securities (available for sale and held to maturity) was 10.4% less than amortized purchase cost, compared to 11.6% of the amortized purchase cost at December 31, 2022.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.6 million (on a net margin of 3.41%) for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 24 basis points to 4.45% during the first quarter of 2023 from 4.21% during the fourth quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 57 basis points to 1.68% compared to 1.11% during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase in earning asset yields was partially due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Taxable security yields increased to 2.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 2.45% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Loan yields also increased during the first quarter to 4.90% from 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices from Federal Reserve and market rate increases and new loans were added to the portfolio.

As interest rates have increased, deposit customers have become more sensitive to deposit products with higher returns. As such, non-interest bearing deposit accounts declined $24.5 million during the quarter to $267.8 million at March 31, 2023 while money market deposits increased $22.3 million to $238.5 million. The overall cost of deposits was 1.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.72% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased for the first quarter of 2023 to $2.0 million from $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing partially offset by a reduction in investment sales commissions. At March 31, 2023, the Bank serviced $377.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included higher salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
March 31, 2023, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements     
  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$        13,336 $        28,561 $        16,659 $        19,149 $        18,322 
Interest-bearing deposits               538                758              3,267              3,545              5,158 
Federal funds sold           25,766                  90            20,751            16,689            14,356 
      
Cash and cash equivalents           39,640            29,409            40,677            39,383            37,836 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)         190,738          192,197          188,425          190,478          289,704 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,610,  $80,926,  $77,467,  $82,567  and    
  $0 respectively)           87,889            87,816            87,993            88,216                  -   
Equity securities             2,070              2,032              1,870              1,781              1,720 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)                 -                    -                    -                  245                245 
Loans held for sale                 -                    -                    -                  270                  -   
Loans receivable, net         973,270          961,865          936,686          925,260          875,588 
Accrued interest receivable             4,062              4,006              3,493              3,285              3,219 
Foreclosed assets                 -                  160                160                160              1,103 
Premises and equipment, net           13,406            13,164            13,129            12,981            12,906 
Mortgage servicing rights, net             1,682              1,610              1,651              1,711              1,770 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)             4,620              2,516              2,516              2,646              2,646 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance           25,078            24,922            24,765            24,608            24,455 
Core deposit intangible               348                382                415                449                487 
Goodwill             2,541              2,541              2,541              2,541              2,541 
Other assets           14,444            15,069            15,248            13,550            11,725 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$    1,359,788 $    1,337,689 $    1,319,569 $    1,307,564 $    1,265,945 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$       267,836 $       292,338 $       298,335 $       283,592 $       272,611 
Interest-bearing deposits         839,757          856,417          850,483          829,867          816,794 
      
Total deposits       1,107,593        1,148,755        1,148,818        1,113,459        1,089,405 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         113,000            43,000            40,000            67,000            47,000 
Other borrowings             5,033            12,985            10,449              4,601              4,304 
Senior subordinated notes             4,769              5,549              2,500              2,500              2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures           12,844            12,819            12,793            12,768            12,742 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities           11,338            12,639            10,114            10,938            10,208 
      
Total liabilities       1,254,577        1,235,747        1,224,674        1,211,266        1,166,159 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares;  Issued - 7,200 shares     
Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 0, 0, and 0 shares, respectively             7,200              7,200                  -                    -                    -   
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,241,501,  4,297,279,  4,414,651,  4,423,037  and      
4,434,840 shares, respectively             1,830              1,830              1,830              1,830              1,830 
Additional paid-in capital             8,311              8,300              8,294              8,238              8,183 
Retained earnings         128,968          126,003          123,559          120,043          117,957 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax          (22,515)          (24,220)          (24,200)          (19,423)          (14,097)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,249,297,  1,193,519,  1,076,147,  1,067,761  and     
1,055,958  shares, respectively          (18,583)          (17,171)          (14,588)          (14,390)          (14,087)
      
Total stockholders' equity         105,211          101,942            94,895            96,298            99,786 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$    1,359,788 $    1,337,689 $    1,319,569 $    1,307,564 $    1,265,945 
      

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
                     Quarter Ended 
(dollars in thousands,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited) 2023  2022 2022 2022 2022 
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$     11,773 $     11,251$     10,225$       9,295$       9,054 
Securities:     
Taxable         1,331          1,218            978            859            762 
Tax-exempt            537             539            540            537            533 
Other interest and dividends            148             141            163              52              42 
      
Total interest and dividend income        13,789         13,149        11,906        10,743        10,391 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits         2,989          2,060         1,341            595            443 
FHLB advances            547             167            209            234            169 
Other borrowings              62               38              14               4               2 
Senior subordinated notes              62               55              28              28              28 
Junior subordinated debentures            234             224            202            179            166 
      
Total interest expense         3,894          2,544         1,794         1,040            808 
      
Net interest income         9,895         10,605        10,112         9,703         9,583 
Provision for loan losses            100               -                -                -                -   
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         9,795         10,605        10,112         9,703         9,583 
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees            361             381            409            392            388 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans              27               56              98            182            277 
Mortgage loan servicing, net            298             179            130            117            176 
Investment and insurance sales commissions            365             498            357            404            456 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance            157             157            157            152            150 
Other noninterest income            742             553            558            686            531 
      
Total noninterest income         1,950          1,824         1,709         1,933         1,978 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits         5,006          4,700         4,302         4,548         4,390 
Occupancy and facilities            699             641            687            629            665 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets            (50)               2               4              -                (6)
Data processing and other office operations            880             910            906            912            861 
Advertising and promotion            162             180            185            173            152 
Core deposit intangible amortization              34               34              34              38              47 
Other noninterest expenses         1,073          1,219         1,069         1,151         1,083 
      
Total noninterest expense         7,804          7,686         7,187         7,451         7,192 
      
Income before provision for income taxes         3,941          4,743         4,634         4,185         4,369 
Provision for income taxes            941          1,143         1,119            993         1,039 
      
Net income$       3,000 $       3,600$       3,515$       3,192$       3,330 
      
Preferred stock dividends declared$         122 $           81$           -  $           -  $           -   
Net income available to common shareholders$       2,878 $       3,519$       3,515$       3,192$       3,330 
Basic earnings per common share$        0.67 $        0.80$        0.80$        0.72$        0.75 
Diluted earnings per common share$        0.67 $        0.80$        0.80$        0.72$        0.75 
      

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Quarterly Financial Summary     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends: 2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
       
 Interest income$             13,789 $         13,149 $         11,906 $        10,743 $         10,391 
 Interest expense$               3,894 $           2,544 $           1,794 $          1,040 $              808 
 Net interest income$               9,895 $         10,605 $         10,112 $          9,703 $           9,583 
 Provision for loan losses$                  100 $                 -   $                 -   $                -   $                 -   
 Other noninterest income$               1,950 $           1,824 $           1,709 $          1,933 $           1,978 
 Other noninterest expense$               7,804 $           7,686 $           7,187 $          7,451 $           7,192 
 Net income available to common shareholders$               2,878 $           3,519 $           3,515 $          3,192 $           3,330 
       
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$                 0.67 $             0.80 $             0.80 $            0.72 $             0.75 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$                 0.67 $             0.80 $             0.80 $            0.72 $             0.75 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$                    -   $             0.25 $                 -   $            0.25 $                 -   
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$               22.43 $           21.37 $           20.83 $          21.10 $           21.82 
       
 Semi-annual dividend payout ration/a 15.27%n/a 16.96%n/a
 Average common shares outstanding           4,275,160        4,377,330        4,419,421       4,428,939        4,433,375 
       
Balance sheet - average balances:     
       
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss$           964,030 $       945,551 $       931,344 $      904,710 $       878,979 
 Assets$        1,336,512 $    1,321,776 $    1,323,400 $   1,290,906 $    1,278,565 
 Deposits$        1,124,091 $    1,146,066 $    1,141,784 $   1,099,314 $    1,084,814 
 Stockholders' equity$           103,364 $       100,037 $         98,630 $        98,261 $       108,803 
       
Performance ratios:     
       
 Return on average assets (1) 0.87% 1.06% 1.05% 0.99% 1.06%
 Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.29% 13.96% 14.14% 13.03% 12.41%
 Return on average tangible common     
 stockholders' equity (1) (4) 12.51% 15.12% 14.58% 13.29% 12.49%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.02% 0.03% 0.01% -0.02% -0.05%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.62% 0.64% 1.16% 1.21% 1.34%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45% 0.48% 0.85% 0.88% 1.03%
 Allowances for loan losses to gross loans 1.25% 1.26% 1.30% 1.32% 1.39%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
 plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 5.80% 6.22% 10.89% 11.04% 12.10%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.21% 3.41% 3.24% 3.23% 3.24%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.77% 3.10% 3.04% 3.11% 3.14%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of     
 average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.50% 0.56% 0.57% 0.58%
 Noninterest income as a percent     
 of gross revenue 12.39% 12.18% 12.55% 15.25% 15.99%
 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.02% 61.06% 60.02% 63.20% 61.40%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.37% 2.31% 2.15% 2.32% 2.28%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
 other comprehensive income (loss) to     
 average assets 9.32% 9.23% 8.95% 8.80% 8.99%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.54% 7.42% 6.98% 7.15% 7.66%
       
Stock price information:     
       
 High$25.75 $22.74 $23.94 $          26.35 $           26.45 
 Low$20.00 $21.50 $22.50 $          22.82 $           25.80 
 Last trade value at quarter-end$21.15 $21.90 $22.50 $          23.50 $           26.00 
       
(1) Annualized     
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.    

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
        
   Quarter Ended
   Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
        
Net income$      3,000 $3,600 $3,515 $3,192 $3,330 
        
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available     
  for sale 1,601           (116)        (4,915) (5,573) (14,847)
        
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net     
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 129              93              92  176               -   
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (1)             11              32  43  85 
        
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings (24)              (8)             13  28  37 
        
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,705             (20)        (4,778) (5,326) (14,725)
        
Comprehensive income (loss)$4,705 $      3,580 $     (1,263)$(2,134)$(11,395)
        

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
    
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$       5,773 $5,879 $6,048 $       6,036 $       6,537 
Nonaccrual restructured loans              57  62  70             146             170 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual            265  270  4,904          5,137          5,172 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more              -    -    -                 -                 -   
      
Total nonperforming loans         6,095  6,211  11,022         11,319         11,879 
Other real estate owned              -    160  160             160          1,103 
      
Total nonperforming assets$       6,095 $6,371 $11,182 $     11,479 $     12,982 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.62% 0.64% 1.16% 1.21% 1.34%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.45% 0.48% 0.85% 0.88% 1.03%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 190.21% 197.92% 112.28% 109.48% 103.89%
      

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At March 31, 2023   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual$            2,873 $            1,123 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual                 762  71 
Total listed nonperforming assets $            3,635 $            1,194 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $            6,095 $            1,472 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  60% 81%
    
    

 

PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Purpose     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022		Sep 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2022		Mar 31,
2022
      
Residential real estate:     
      
One to four family$   187,325 $   182,688 $   172,913 $   169,437 $   168,083 
HELOC loans 18,141  17,625  18,423  17,776  16,709 
Residential construction & development 22,014  20,698  22,313  22,462  21,590 
Residential vacant land 1,223  1,414  3,069  1,599  1,697 
      
Total Residential real estate      228,703       222,425       216,718       211,274       208,079 
      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:     
      
Owner occupied     
Commercial real estate  237,217  220,374  211,008  205,976       208,271 
SBA commercial real estate 2,112  2,514  2,616  2,458          2,530 
Agriculture real estate 3,681  3,835  3,902  3,583          3,651 
Construction and land development 2,825  22,330  32,158  31,465         26,111 
Commercial vacant land 6,712  7,291  5,214  5,351          5,194 
      
Total Owner occupied      252,547       256,344       254,898       248,833       245,757 
      
Non-owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 226,280  228,761  225,823  227,400       212,407 
One to four family residential rental 65,673  64,764  66,224  61,749         56,305 
Construction and land development 41,272  27,253  25,543  25,086         23,080 
Commercial vacant land 3,928  3,862  4,010  4,287          4,191 
      
Total Non-owner occupied      337,153       324,640       321,600       318,522       295,983 
      
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:     
      
Municipal non-real estate 6,430  9,915  7,133  6,352          6,403 
Commercial line 57,727  63,173  56,154  65,728         54,626 
Other commercial non-real estate 92,419  87,535  82,430  76,065         64,260 
SBA commercial non-real estate 3,997  3,533  3,378  3,926          6,068 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,250  1,290  1,491  1,409          1,340 
      
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate      161,823       165,446       150,586       153,480       132,697 
      
Consumer non-real estate:     
      
Consumer installment 3,357  4,072  4,005  4,305          4,201 
Consumer line 529  382  494  493             486 
Other consumer 108  115  116  123             118 
      
Total Consumer non-real estate         3,994          4,569          4,615          4,921          4,805 
      
Gross loans      984,220       973,424       948,417       937,030       887,321 
Net deferred loan costs (fees) 542             573             537             503             423 
Overdrafts 101             160             107             119             185 
Allowance for loan losses (11,593)      (12,293)      (12,375)      (12,392)      (12,341)
      
Total loans receivable$   973,270 $   961,864 $   936,686 $   925,260 $   875,588 
      

 

PSB Holding, Inc.              
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose 
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
 (dollars in thousands)2023 2022 2022 2022 2022
 $% $% $% $% $%
 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$121,55913.0% $120,23213.1% $141,41415.6% $143,07415.7% $122,16914.6%
Industrial and Warehousing$78,9348.5% $76,5368.3% $83,0339.1% $79,0738.7% $74,2288.9%
Retail$34,4273.7% $32,5873.5% $39,2794.3% $39,0134.3% $36,0694.3%
Hotels $31,0693.3% $32,9403.6% $26,9583.0% $26,9483.0% $29,2813.5%
Office$8,5440.9% $8,6520.9% $8,7581.0% $8,8621.0% $8,9641.1%
 
(1) Percentage of portfolio and commitments. 

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition - Insured and Collateralized Deposits      
          
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022
 $%$%$%$%$%
          
Non-interest bearing demand$205,35018.5%$     203,11517.7%$     216,11718.8%$     207,85218.7%$     209,11519.2%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 329,36429.7%        345,85430.1%        348,98930.4%        331,03429.7%        347,65231.9%
Money market deposits 128,57511.6%        131,40011.4%        130,12511.3%        132,37411.9%        133,20212.2%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,09012.3%        130,20511.3%        132,09511.5%        136,23012.2%        138,82112.7%
           
Total core deposits 799,37972.2% 810,57470.6% 827,32672.0% 807,49072.5% 828,79076.1%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 17,0001.5% 14,5001.3%         12,2501.1%         13,0001.2%         13,2501.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 5,9530.5%           6,4510.6%           6,7000.6%           7,4430.7%           7,4430.7%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 74,4856.7% 82,4397.2%         82,4397.2%         56,2555.1%         36,9653.4%
           
Totals$896,81781.0%$913,96479.6%$928,71580.8%$884,18879.4%$886,44881.4%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.         
Deposit Composition - Uninsured and Uncollateralized Deposits      
          
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022
 $%$%$%$%$%
          
Non-interest bearing demand$62,4875.6%$       89,2237.8%$       82,2197.2%$       75,7406.8%$       63,4965.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 24,8542.2%         49,9174.3%         28,8422.5%         45,1164.1%         35,1773.2%
Money market deposits 109,8949.9%         84,6737.4%         98,4938.6%         94,5338.5%         88,7808.1%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 00.0% 00.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%
           
Total core deposits 197,23517.8% 223,81319.5% 209,55418.2% 215,38919.3% 187,45317.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 13,5411.2%         10,9781.0%         10,5490.9%         13,8821.2%         15,5041.4%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 00.0% 00.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 00.0% 00.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%                -  0.0%
           
Totals$210,77619.0%$234,79120.4%$220,10319.2%$229,27120.6%$202,95718.6%
   
   
PSB Holdings, Inc.         
Deposit Composition - Total Deposits        
          
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022
 $%$%$%$%$%
          
Non-interest bearing demand$267,83624.2%$     292,33825.4%$     298,33526.0%$     283,59225.5%$     272,61125.0%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 354,21832.0%        395,77134.5%        377,83132.9%        376,15033.8%        382,82935.1%
Money market deposits 238,47021.5%        216,07318.8%        228,61919.9%        226,90720.4%        221,98220.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,09012.3%        130,20511.3%        132,09511.5%        136,23012.2%        138,82112.7%
           
Total core deposits 996,61490.0% 1,034,38790.0%     1,036,88090.3%     1,022,87991.9%     1,016,24393.3%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 30,5412.8%         25,4782.2%         22,7992.0%         26,8822.4%         28,7542.6%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 5,9530.5%           6,4510.6%           6,7000.6%           7,4430.7%           7,4430.7%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 74,4856.7%         82,4397.2%         82,4397.2%         56,2555.1%         36,9653.4%
           
Totals$1,107,593100.0%$1,148,755100.0%$  1,148,818100.0%$  1,113,459100.0%$  1,089,405100.0%
 

 

PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
             
             
   Quarter ended March 31, 2023   Quarter ended December 31, 2022   Quarter ended March 31, 2022 
   Average  Yield /  Average  Yield /  Average  Yield /
   Balance  Interest Rate  Balance  Interest Rate  Balance  Interest Rate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$     976,395 $       11,7884.90% $     957,926 $       11,2664.67% $     891,257 $         9,0654.12%
Taxable securities        199,705             1,3312.70%         197,070             1,2182.45%         216,965                7621.42%
Tax-exempt securities (2)          81,932                6803.37%           82,074                6823.30%           87,719                6753.12%
FHLB stock            3,059                  506.63%             2,516                  325.05%             2,646                  345.21%
Other            9,024                  984.40%           14,131                1093.06%           20,448                    80.16%
             
Total (2)     1,270,115           13,9474.45%      1,253,717           13,3074.21%      1,219,035           10,5443.51%
             
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks          17,255              18,941              17,996   
Premises and equipment,           
net          13,332              13,123              12,732   
Cash surrender value ins          24,982              24,822              24,361   
Other assets          23,193              23,548              16,719   
Allowance for loan           
losses        (12,366)           (12,375)           (12,278)  
             
Total$  1,336,511    $  1,321,776    $  1,278,565   
             
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Savings and demand           
deposits$     373,557 $         1,0531.14% $     376,075 $            6900.73% $     396,261 $              690.07%
Money market deposits        225,624                8301.49%         224,701                6011.06%         218,367                  890.17%
Time deposits        245,562             1,1061.83%         241,290                7691.26%         198,431                2850.58%
FHLB borrowings          68,833                5473.22%           35,522                1671.87%           51,200                1691.34%
Other borrowings          10,025                  622.51%           11,307                  381.33%             6,452                    20.13%
 Senior sub. notes            5,159                  624.87%             4,522                  554.83%             2,500                  284.54%
Junior sub. debentures          12,832                2347.40%           12,806                2246.94%           12,730                1665.29%
             
Total        941,592             3,8941.68%         906,223             2,5441.11%         885,941                8080.37%
             
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits        279,348            304,000            271,755   
Other liabilities          12,208              11,516              12,066   
Stockholders' equity        103,363            100,037            108,803   
             
Total$  1,336,511    $  1,321,776    $  1,278,565   
             
Net interest income $       10,053   $       10,763   $         9,736 
Rate spread  2.77%   3.10%   3.14%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.21%   3.41%   3.24%
             
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.      
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.    