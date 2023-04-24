Concerning the purchase of Harmony Link submarine interconnection

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius) closed the procurement procedure for the installation of the high-voltage direct current Harmony Link cable without concluding a contract, as the bids received exceeded the funds allocated for the procurement, which were determined before the procurement procedures were launched.



A new procurement for the installation of the cable is expected to be launched in 2024.

