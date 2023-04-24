Devo Technology Exhibits Comprehensive Security Analytics Platform at RSA Conference 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, will showcase the Devo Platform – a class-leading SIEM, SOAR and UEBA solution – at RSA Conference 2023. Key Devo executives will be on hand to answer questions and discuss company updates, including new third-party integrations and partnerships.



The cloud-native platform for security

The Devo Platform automates security and IT operations, ingesting any and all logs and events with a behavior analytics engine, reducing noise and fine-tuning alerts, while the native, AI-driven SOAR creates an auditable and investigation-friendly threat dossier, and automates response across the security and network ecosphere, end to end. It empowers security teams with visibility, performance and the behavioral analytics and AI to quickly and effectively respond to identified threats with the correct decisions. The platform transforms SOC operations and delivers an outstanding ROI with a demonstrably lower TCO, while reducing the business’s cyber risk.

Expanding product integration ecosystem

Devo continues to expand and develop its third-party product integration capabilities in the following ways:

Devo and Zscaler partnered to offer seamless integration for mutual customers, allowing security teams to ingest Zscaler’s Cloud-To-Cloud Log Streaming (Cloud NSS) logs directly into the Devo Platform. This integration enables SOC teams to proactively monitor and rapidly react to incidents as they occur, providing a real-time alerting, data correlation and long-term log archival.

Devo announced that it will support OCSF, enabling the company to become a Subscriber Partner for Amazon Security Lake. Once Devo achieves this status, it will be able to help AWS customers analyze and address a variety of security use cases like threat detection, investigation and incident response. This product enhancement will continue to strengthen Devo’s partnership with AWS, in addition to its current AWS Security Competency and multiyear strategic collaboration agreement.

Forging new partnerships

Binary Defense has selected Devo to augment its Managed Detection and Response service. Devo and Binary Defense have partnered to further automate and streamline security operations, providing Binary Defense customers with faster and more effective threat detection and response. By integrating the Binary Defense Threat Detection Library and Intelligence Platform with Devo SOAR and SIEM, security teams can further leverage the power of automation to relieve analysts of repetitive and burdensome tasks, enabling them to focus on their most important threats and initiatives.



Join Devo for educational booth sessions at RSA Conference 2023

Devo will be joined by customers and partners in Booth #642 in South Hall for a number of sessions:

Turning Tech Into Business with AT&T’s Josh Copeland and Devo CISO Kayla Williams on Wed, Apr 26, 2023, 2:00pm EDT. This session will be livestreamed on LinkedIn. Click the link to register.

Autonomous is for All with AT&T’s Josh Copeland and Devo CISO Kayla Williams

DEI is Essential in the SOC with AT&T’s Josh Copeland and Devo CISO Kayla Williams

Advance your SOC’s Performance with Devo SOAR with Gladman Dibi and Devo Director of Technical Services Denny Hixson

Risky Business? AI’s Future in Behavior Analytics with Devo technical experts

Better, Faster, Stronger – AI’s Future in Threat Investigations with Devo technical experts

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native security analytics platform that combines the power of people and intelligent automation to confidently defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo augments security teams with AI — enabling you to continuously scale SOC efficiency, increase the speed of threat detection and response, and gain greater clarity to empower bold action, minimize risk, and maximize outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

Devo Media Contact:

Daysi Robles Lopez

Devo@pancomm.com