Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market to 2028: Rising Demand for Nutritious Food Drives Growth

The Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Milk protein concentrate (MPC) is a milk extract with a high calcium concentration that has been encapsulated and made accessible. Due to its high protein content, it has a variety of uses in the food and beverage industry.

Although it is mostly employed in the production of packaged dairy products, it is a vital component in protein supplements, newborn nutrition, and functional foods. As a result, buyer interest in the market for milk protein concentrate has remained constant.



The expansion of the market for milk protein concentrate can be ascribed to the rising demand for nutritional foods. In addition, consumers are adopting healthier lifestyles and diets and boosting their protein intake through protein supplements due to a greater awareness of health and nutritious food products, hence supporting market growth. In addition, a busy lifestyle and an increase in women's labor force involvement have redirected parents' attention to the nutritional needs of their infants, which are satisfied by infant formula.



Therefore, milk protein concentrate is one of the primary components of infant formula, which will likely continue to fuel future demand for dairy protein. The market is anticipated to expand due to the growing desire for nutritional dietary supplements in nations like India, South Korea, Japan, and others, in addition to increased awareness of milk protein concentrate.



In addition, the average disposable income of the region's population and government investments and money in the food &beverage industry is increasing. Furthermore, according to several organizations, chronic diseases likediabetes and cancer kill millions annually in Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, the expanding senior population has increased the demand for age-appropriate food alternatives with better nutritional value in order to keep their general health, resulting in a rise in the demand for milk protein concentrate food products in their diet.



Market Growth Factors

Rising demand for nutritious food



Individuals in rich nations desire nutrient-dense meals. This requires the utilization of milk concentrates. Increasing demand for these items is also a driving driver in the milk protein concentrate. Its expansion is driven by rising customer demand for goods supplemented with milk-based proteins.

As the demand for nutritious foods containing milk concentrates develops, producers of milk protein concentrate components are investing heavily in research and development. The objective is to produce a new wave of milk protein concentrates with an enhanced flavor and nutritional profile. These elements are predicted to support market expansion in the upcoming years.



Rising demand for infant formula ramping up sales



Human milk contains abundant physiologically active components that contribute to general health in the short and long term. Most of the constituents of human milk are proteins, including lactoferrin, -lactalbumin, osteopontin, and various other membrane proteins of fat milk globules.

Manufacturers of infant formula must pay close attention to the amino acid content of the protein formula, as the serum concentrations of critical amino acids must not drop below those of breast milk. With the increased demand for infant formula, the market is estimated to witness an upsurge in growth.



Market Restraining Factors

Veganism is an emerging trend across the globe



An increasing number of consumers are migrating towards vegan and vegetarian products, leading to a decline in demand for milk d related products, which has become one of the industry's greatest issues. People are inclined to purchase products labeled 'humane-certified, ''cage-free,' or similar phrases because social platforms have raised awareness about animal cruelty.

Customers choose animal-safe items and discard animal-derived or animal-based goods. In addition, as milk from cows is commonly utilized to produce milk protein concentrate products, its use is anticipated to fall. Thus, the market may have a negative impact on veganism as a trend across the globe.

