Hoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting

Stockholm, April 24, 2023. Hoylu AB ("Hoylu" or "Company") announced today that it will hold a live webinar for media, investors and analysts on April 26, 2023 in relation to the upcoming rights issue of the Company.

CEO Truls Baklid will present key highlights and results for the first quarter 2023, and information about the 2023 rights issue followed by a Q&A session. The live webinar will take place at 12:00 CEST on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

To attend the webinar, please use the following link:

https://streamyard.com/watch/8gNAHdHuWzVj



For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu AB

Tel: +47 924 38 900

Email: tob@hoylu.com



About Hoylu

Hoylu’s Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage – so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you’re already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on – all from anywhere, on any device.

Ticker: Hoylu

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0) 8 50 301 550. ca@mangold.se

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20:15 CEST on April 24, 2023.



