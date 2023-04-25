English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Interim Report) 25 April 2023 at 09:50 EEST

UPM Interim Report Q1 2023:

Solid Q1 result underpinned by strong margins, two transformative projects completed

Q1 2023 highlights

Sales increased by 11% to EUR 2,787 million (2,507 million in Q1 2022)

Comparable EBIT grew by 29% to EUR 356 million, 12.8% of sales (277 million, 11.0%)

Delivery volumes were impacted by destocking in various product value chains

Successful margin management

Operating cash flow was EUR 714 million (12 million), supported by cash inflow from energy hedges

Net debt increased to EUR 2,167 million (837 million) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.82 (0.46)

Cash funds and unused committed credit facilities totalled EUR 6.7 billion at the end of Q1 2023

UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill in Uruguay started up production on 15 April

The OL3 nuclear power plant unit began regular electricity production on 16 April and Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) submitted to the OL3 plant supplier the Provisional Takeover Certificate on 20 April

UPM finalised its full exit from Russia

UPM announced a plan to permanently close paper machine 6 at UPM Schongau in Germany and to accelerate the earlier announced stop of production at the Steyrermühl mill in Austria by the end of Q2 2023





Key figures

Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Q4/2022 Q1–Q4/2022 Sales, EURm 2,787 2,507 3,231 11,720 Comparable EBITDA, EURm 477 377 759 2,536 % of sales 17.1 15.0 23.5 21.6 Operating profit, EURm 318 183 675 1,974 Comparable EBIT, EURm 356 277 653 2,096 % of sales 12.8 11.0 20.2 17.9 Profit before tax, EURm 239 179 638 1,944 Comparable profit before tax, EURm 344 273 616 2,066 Profit for the period, EURm 183 139 503 1,556 Comparable profit for the period, EURm 281 232 489 1,679 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.33 0.25 0.93 2.86 Comparable EPS, EUR 0.51 0.42 0.91 3.09 Return on equity (ROE), % 5.7 5.0 16.0 13.0 Comparable ROE, % 8.7 8.4 15.5 14.0 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 6.0 5.8 15.0 12.8 Comparable ROCE, % 8.4 8.5 14.5 13.6 Operating cash flow, EURm 714 12 1,576 508 Operating cash flow per share, EUR 1.34 0.02 2.95 0.95 Equity per share at the end of period, EUR 23.42 20.11 23.44 23.44 Capital employed at the end of period, EURm 16,478 13,840 17,913 17,913 Net debt at the end of period, EURm 2,167 837 2,374 2,374 Net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.82 0.46 0.94 0.94 Personnel at the end of period 16,985 16,843 17,236 17,236





Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO, comments on the results:

“We delivered our second-best Q1 result in more than 20 years, even though it was held back by a short-term lack of volumes. After a year of rapid inflation and scarcity of goods, 2023 began with intense destocking in most product value chains. We succeeded in managing margins and adapting our operations to the situation. Sales increased by 11% and comparable EBIT grew by 29% over last year. Our operating cash flow was impressive at EUR 714 million.

What makes me particularly excited is that we have just reached two strategic milestones. Our transformative growth projects in UPM Fibres and UPM Energy have been completed: The UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill in Uruguay is ramping up and the OL3 nuclear power plant unit has started regular commercial electricity production. Both investments will contribute to UPM’s results and future opportunities for decades to come, and I would like to thank all UPMers who have contributed to these major projects over the years.

Looking at our Q1 business performance, market shipments in most products were substantially below the long-term averages due to destocking in the value chains. UPM Communication Papers, UPM Energy and UPM Plywood achieved good results in the low-volume environment. UPM Fibres continued to deliver satisfactory results and the business was getting ready to start up UPM Paso de los Toros. UPM Raflatac and UPM Specialty Papers managed to maintain healthy unit margins, but the results in both businesses leave room for improvement as delivery volumes recover.

Despite the short-term turbulence, the long-term growth prospects remain unchanged and attractive. We continue to focus on managing margins. We expect the impact of destocking to phase out in the coming months. Moreover, many variable costs have already passed their peak but the benefit to UPM businesses is yet to materialise in our results.

In UPM Communication Papers, we decided to stop production at UPM Steyrermühl Austria by the end of Q2, six months earlier than planned. Paper machine 6 at UPM Schongau, Germany, is planned to be closed permanently by the end of Q2.

We continue to build our attractive growth platforms for various biomaterials businesses:

UPM Paso de los Toros will supply sustainable products to meet global consumer demand and grow our pulp business by over 50%. The cash cost level of approximately USD 280 per delivered tonne of pulp makes it one of the most competitive pulp mills in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic circumstances brought unforeseen challenges to the project, but UPMers managed them with great professionalism, which makes me very proud of the entire project team. The total investment of USD 3.47 billion will create wellbeing in the surrounding communities and benefit the whole Uruguayan economy. For UPM, the plantation-based business platform offers further growth opportunities in various biomaterials in the long term.

The OL3 nuclear power plant unit increases UPM Energy’s CO2-free electricity output by nearly 50%. It is an excellent example of how we are living up to our ambitious purpose of creating a future beyond fossils. OL3 promotes the electrification of society, increases Finnish electricity self-sufficiency and provides a much-needed response to the energy crisis in Finland. In the long term, our competitive and agile energy business platform will open up growth opportunities for UPM in the green transition, e.g. in synthetic fuels and materials.

Customers’ keen interest in the biochemical products of our new biorefinery currently under construction in Leuna, Germany, confirms the business case and growth strategy to replace fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives in numerous end uses. Detailed commercial and basic engineering studies of the potential biofuels refinery in Rotterdam continue at an intense pace.

With UPM Paso de los Toros and OL3 now in production and a portfolio of ground-breaking projects under way, I look to the future with confidence and excitement.”

Outlook for 2023

UPM reached record earnings in 2022, and 2023 is expected to be another year of strong financial performance. UPM’s comparable EBIT is expected to increase in H1 2023 from H1 2022.

In 2023, UPM’s delivery volumes are expected to benefit from the ramp up of the UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill and the OL3 nuclear power plant unit. In H1 2023, however, demand for many UPM products is expected to be held back by destocking in various product value chains. The opening of the Chinese economy from the COVID lockdowns and easing inflation in other key economies represent potential for increasing demand as the year progresses.

Year 2023 is starting with high-cost level for many inputs, while the lower demand is exerting pressure on product prices. However, several input costs have also progressed past their peak. UPM will continue to manage margins with product pricing, by optimising its product and market mix and by taking measures to improve variable and fixed cost efficiency.

There are significant uncertainties, both positive and negative, in the outlook for 2023, related to the European, Chinese and global economy, Russia’s war in Ukraine, the remaining effects of the pandemic, energy prices and related regulation in Europe, and the ramp-up of the OL3 power plant unit.

*

*

