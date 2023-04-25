Arco Vara AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the Q1 2023

English Estonian

Arco Vara invites all interested parties to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 27 April 2023 at 10 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the CEO of Arco Vara Miko-Ove Niinemäe, who presents the unaudited financial results of the first quarter of 2023.

The webinar takes place at the link: https://arcovara.com/ulekanne/.

The webinar will be recorded and made public on the company's website arcovara.com/investorile/aruannete-ulekanded/?





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com