Mosaic Homes Introduces ‘Towns at Lynn’, the Next Chapter of its Lynn Community with 46 Townhomes in North Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of North Vancouver is projected to have a total of 32,150 households by 2031, with an estimated annual growth rate of 1.7% for owners. Demand for family-sized homes is outweighing supply, and townhomes are underserved. Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) is now giving buyers another opportunity to live in a family-friendly townhome community as Towns at Lynn comes to Lynn Valley in North Vancouver.



A total of 46 three- and four-bedroom townhomes in Lynn Valley, Towns at Lynn homes range from approximately 1,600 to 1,760 sq. ft. and include front door entry, a spacious yard, large living spaces and tons of storage, giving families plenty of room to grow. Nestled in North Vancouver’s mountainside neighbourhood beside Kirkstone Park, the townhome community fosters active living among residents looking to be close to natural surroundings, the world-class trails of the North Shore mountains, and within walking distance of Lynn Valley Centre.

Towns at Lynn is the next chapter in Mosaic’s Lynn community, which includes over 400 homes, three mid-rise and a low-rise, with another future low-rise planned to come. Those hoping to buy in the same area as Parkside at Lynn, but are looking for new family-friendly townhomes, now have the opportunity. Future homeowners will benefit from living near Lynn Valley Centre, a hub for shopping and entertainment, and enjoy exclusive access to The Lynn Club — a private clubhouse for the community. The clubhouse, situated next to Kirkstone Park, includes an indoor pool, a movement studio, a fitness centre, and gathering spaces, providing areas to relax and recharge.

Each townhome is comfortably familiar but designed for today, with oversized windows to provide natural lighting, contemporary wood details, and spa-like bathrooms with deep soaker tubs and frameless showers. All homeowners will also have large private patios, direct home access to an underground parkade, and the option to customize their home by choosing between two warm colour schemes inspired by the local surroundings.

“Towns at Lynn is the next chapter of our Lynn community. With the addition of 46 townhomes, locals and newcomers can live in one of the North Shore’s highly desired areas,” said Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “Townhomes in North Vancouver, and Lynn Valley in particular, are already few and far between. Towns at Lynn will give homebuyers a rare opportunity to own a home in this new great community.”

Construction at Towns at Lynn is expected to begin this year, with estimated completion in 2025. The Home Store for Towns at Lynn is now open daily by private appointment, with sales starting soon. Homebuyers interested in learning more about this North Shore community can visit mosaichomes.com .

