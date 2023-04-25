LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) Chairman & CEO Wendy Simpson Interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1992, LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties. LTC’s portfolio encompasses Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Communities, Independent Living Communities, Memory Care Communities and combinations thereof. The company’s main objective is to build and grow a diversified portfolio that creates and sustains shareholder value while providing stockholders current distribution income. To meet this objective, the company seeks properties operated by regional operators, ideally offering upside and portfolio diversification.



Advisor Access spoke with Wendy Simpson, Chairman and CEO of LTC Properties.

AA: Would you provide an overview of LTC Properties and discuss its market niche in the REIT sector?

Wendy Simpson: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) is a REIT that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures and structured finance solutions, including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. Currently, our investment portfolio includes 222 geographically diverse properties across 29 states with 32 operating partners. Based on our gross real estate investments, LTC’s portfolio is roughly half seniors housing and half skilled nursing…

AA: What changes have you seen in the sector in this post-pandemic period, and how is the company addressing them?

WS: Our sector certainly was tested during the pandemic, just as many were. One of the things I’m most proud of is how we came together to collaboratively navigate through an unprecedented challenge…

AA: Has there been a change in the way LTC thinks about its dividend and investment priorities amidst a volatile capital market?

WS: LTC has always operated with a conservative mindset and philosophy to help produce solid returns on our investments, while protecting our balance sheet and dividend. In a period of volatility, such as we’re seeing now, that philosophy is even more important and impactful…

AA: Is there anything else you would like investors to know about LTC?

WS: Thank you for your question. We recognize that ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] is currently a topic of significant interest and scrutiny. As a responsible business, we understand the importance of being good stewards beyond profit…

AA: Thank you, Wendy.

Wendy Simpson has been LTC’s CEO and President since 2007 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2013. She joined the company in 2000 as Vice Chairman and has also served as Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining LTC, Wendy held executive positions in public companies that owned acute care hospitals, LTACHs, psychiatric hospitals and home health services. She began her career in public accounting and has more than 25 years in health care related businesses.

