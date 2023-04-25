Autolus Therapeutics to Host Virtual Capital Markets Day

LONDON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, together with members of the Autolus management team, will host a live webcast and Q&A session to discuss the clinical and commercial opportunity for Autolus’s lead CAR T program, obe-cel, in development for the treatment of adult patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

During the event there will be live presentations from, and a Q&A opportunity with, Key Opinion Leaders, including Dr Lori Muffly, Associate Professor, Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at Stanford University, and Dr Clare Roddie, Associate Professor in Haemato–oncology, Cancer Institute at University College London. In addition, Matthew Gitlin, Managing Director of Blue Path Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in health economics, will be presenting. The full agenda is below.

The event will take place from 10am EDT / 3pm BST to 12pm EDT / 5pm BST and is open to investors and sell-side analysts. Register for the webcast here.

A recording of the Capital Markets Day and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

Agenda

Presenter Presentation Dr Christian Itin, CEO



Welcome and opening remarks Dr Lori Muffly

Associate Professor, Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at Stanford University



The treatment landscape for ALL Dr Claire Roddie

Associate Professor in Haemato–oncology Research Department of Haematology, Cancer Institute at University College London



FELIX programme update Matthew Gitlin, Managing Director

BluePath Solutions



Broader market overview and economics Chris Vann, COO



Commercial roadmap for obe-cel Dr Christian Itin, CEO



Moderated Q&A and final remarks



About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued development of Autolus’ obe-cel program including timing of and expectations regarding planned readouts as well as expectations that the final data set will be confirmatory of the data from the interim analysis; expectations the trial will result in sufficient data to support the utility of obe-cel across the full range of disease burden; the status of clinical trials (including, without limitation, expectations regarding the data that is being presented, the expected timing of data releases and development, as well as completion of clinical trials) and development timelines for the Company’s product candidates; the planned submission of a Biologics License Application for obe-cel by the end of 2023; the expected benefits of the Company’s collaborations and partnerships as well as the anticipated receipt of milestone payments; and the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and its anticipated cash runway into 2025. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that Autolus’ preclinical or clinical programs do not advance or result in approved products on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the results of early clinical trials are not always being predictive of future results; the cost, timing, and results of clinical trials; that many product candidates do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; possible safety and efficacy concerns; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Autolus’ business. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Autolus’ actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Autolus' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Autolus' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Autolus undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com

Jessica Hodgson

Consilium Strategic Communications

autolus@consilium-comms.com