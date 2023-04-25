IBN Surpasses 1+ Million Twitter Followers

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed the milestone of 1+ million Twitter followers across the Social Media Network (SMN) of its investor-oriented brands.

Recognizing the importance and potential of online social networking, IBN’s communications team became a very early adopter and launched the company’s first Twitter account for the QualityStocks brand in July 2008, which was just two years after the first Tweet ever by Jack Dorsey. IBN now maintains over 180 social media accounts across its Dynamic Brand Portfolio that produce thousands of posts every month. Together with activities on other social networks such as Facebook and LinkedIn, IBN utilizes its brand portfolio to provide valuable news and information to investors while servicing the corporate communications needs of its client partners across a myriad of industries and sectors.

IBN’s 1+ million milestone is especially timely and important with the recent news that Twitter has partnered with eToro to let users trade stocks and crypto as Elon Musk pushes the app into finance, telling a Morgan Stanley conference last month that he wants Twitter to become “the biggest financial institution in the world.”

“More than 14 years ago, we knew going in that Twitter would be big, but we didn’t realize just how big it would be,” stated Michael McCarthy, IBN founder and managing director. “We’re thrilled to have reached 1+ million Twitter followers and look to gain more, especially given the latest news from Elon Musk. We already provide breaking news, insights, and information to our followers on the platform. Now, with Twitter’s eToro partnership, our followers will have the ability to react quickly on the same platform to buy and sell stocks, crypto and other assets. We believe Twitter’s partnership with eToro will draw in countless new investors to Twitter, and we are incredibly well positioned to connect with them all through our diverse portfolio of investor-oriented brands that collectively cover all sectors of the market.”

Starting with a single brand in 2006, IBN has serviced 500+ client partners and grown rapidly to 60+ brands . A large part of the incredibly rapid growth can be attributed to the growth and acceptance of Twitter and other social platforms. IBN now posts 900+ social media postings per market trading day and takes immense pride in its social media followers. Twitter audits consistently show scores in the upper 90% across its investor brands, which rank among the best in the industry. It’s this commitment to integrity and innovation that continues to attract followers and client partners alike to IBN.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Chris Johnson, director of client solutions, stated, “Our entire team deserves credit for the effort they put in every trading day to engage, sustain, and expand our 1+ million Twitter followers by delivering the best in news and information. All of us at IBN are committed to reaching the next milestones with Twitter and delivering innovative products that captivate the imagination.”

IBN fully intends to continue leading the corporate communications industry with hard work, innovation, and dedication to the needs of its social followers and client partners.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

