BRT Apartments Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results and 2023 outlook with investors and other interested parties at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-300-8521, and international callers should dial 1-412-317-6026, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website under the “webcast” tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 10177093.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone: (516) 466-3100

Email: investors@BRTapartments.com

www.BRTapartments.com