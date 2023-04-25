Biggest Names in Electrification are All in One Place: Electrify Expo 2023

BMW, Ford, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many more plan to bring their lineup of exciting new EVs for festival attendees to experience



In addition to legacy automotive brands, industry leading e-bike, e-scooter, and e-motorcycle companies rush to Electrify Expo to drive leads, deposits and reservations from micromobility shoppers

Electrify Expo will kick off its 2023 tour in Long Beach, Calif. on May 19, with tickets available now



AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is the place to experience the biggest brands transitioning us to an electric future. Electrify Expo continues its massive growth as exhibitor count increases, not only in number but also in stature - with the largest names in electrification all set to be in one place. From household names like Chrysler, Ford, Lexus, Toyota and Kia to new players like Polestar and early stage companies offering EV shoppers a wide selection of options, Electrify Expo is the clear leader in events targeting the EV consumer.

“Consumers no longer have to jam inside a convention center and look at cars behind a velvet rope,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “We have created a new way for EV shoppers to experience electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and in three short years Electrify has become a must-attend festival for companies looking to interact with EV shoppers midway through the purchase funnel. In our outdoor, family-friendly festival setting, it makes the path to purchase a fun experience for the consumer, and we are proud to be fundamentally shifting the way people think about shopping for their new EV, whether 2 wheels or 4.”

According to JD Power, nearly half of new-car buyers in the U.S. could find an electric vehicle at the price and size they want and from their preferred brand by the end of 2023. This year, car companies are doubling down on turning that interest for EVs into sales.

“Electrify Expo is a great place to showcase Kia’s industry-leading EV6 along with our All-New All-Electric EV9 SUV,” said Russell Wager, Vice President of Marketing for Kia America. “The hundreds of thousands of attendees expected to attend Electrify Expo events across the country are passionate about the transition to electrification, and we are excited to have them experience Kia’s EV technology firsthand again this year.”

In addition to passenger vehicles, Electrify Expo is the go-to festival for people looking for alternative modes of electric transportation. Everything from e-bikes to e-scooters, e-skateboards, to boats and even electric surfboards are available for customers to see, touch and try.

“Last year at Electrify Expo we met with many people interested in learning more about electric transportation by way of E-bike, which made it a perfect place for us to show off our broad line up of E-bikes from commuter and cargo bikes, to mountain bikes,” said Elise Heinold at Giant Bicycles. “We’re excited to be back this year so even more people can experience our industry-leading E-bikes, which are redefining what’s possible for cyclists of all abilities.”

Tickets for Electrify Expo are available now in cities across the country. For more information on locations, exhibitors and how to attend, visit electrifyexpo.com.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

