Clip announces the promotion of Brian Bailey to President

OTTAWA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF), a first-to-market cash deposit solution that brings fast, convenient, cost-effective cash management to businesses, is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Bailey from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Bailey will have a more active role with the companies’ investor base, working to build relationships that support investment opportunities to enhance Clip’s growth, while continuing to lead the company’s operating performance and growth.



Bailey has been with Clip since 2021 and has been instrumental in Clip’s U.S. network launch that has garnered the attention, interest and usage from some of the leading enterprise retailers. Bailey brings over 25 years of financial services technology experience with domain expertise in the consumer transaction technology sector. Most recently, Brian was the EVP and Managing Director NA at Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM), the world’s largest independent ATM operator, overseeing the company’s +$800M NA business. Prior to joining Cardtronics, Mr. Bailey served as VP & GM, Global Product Management for NCR Financial Services where he was responsible for the growth and profitability for all solution lines. Brian also held several management positions while at NCR in the areas of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy, including assignments in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“Brian has been a valued member of the Clip team, and I am excited to see him take on this new role as President,” said Clip CEO, Joseph Arrage. “His dedication, leadership and extensive industry experience make him the perfect person to take on this important responsibility as the company looks ahead to further North American expansion.”

“I am honored to take on this new role at Clip,” said Bailey. “I look forward to working more closely with our investors and other stakeholders to accelerate our growth and market penetration as a customer-first company that delivers transformative deposit solutions to businesses of all sizes.”

About Clip

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Brookfield Properties , BentallGreenOak (BGO) , Simon® , Invicta , Pepper Palace , with additional announcements pending.

