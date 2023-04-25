Mimecast Announces Two New Executive Appointments to Drive Customer and Operational Excellence

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced two new executive appointments, Jeff Hess as Chief Customer Officer and Purnima Jandial as SVP of Global Operations. Hess joins Mimecast as the company’s first chief customer officer, where he’ll lead the development of a more orchestrated and integrated customer excellence framework to drive higher levels of engagement, value, and satisfaction. Jandial will oversee the consolidation of key operational teams and activities to help innovate, measure, and execute the company’s GTM strategy. Both appointees will report directly to Rafe Brown, Mimecast President and Chief Operating Officer.



“Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do here at Mimecast,” said Brown. “The appointments of Jeff Hess and Purnima Jandial signify our steadfast commitment to putting customers first by enabling them to work protected. Both Jeff and Purnima bring decades of invaluable customer and operational excellence to our leadership team, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Mimecast family.”



With more than 35 years of experience across verticals, Hess has a proven track record of facilitating NPS, revenue, and profitability growth for world-class organizations – dedicating his career to reimagining the relationship between software companies and their customers. He most recently served as chief customer officer at TIBCO, where he stewarded the organization toward a more innovative and impactful customer excellence model constructed around value-based selling and value realization. Prior to TIBCO, Hess held senior leadership positions at BMC Software and SAP overseeing strategic sales, renewals, go-to-market strategy, value engineering, and more.

Jandial is a global transformation leader with more than 25 years of operations, channel and transformation management experience spanning sales operations, marketing, R&D, procurement, finance, and IT. Specializing in establishing functions to scale and support organizational growth, she joins Mimecast after a two-decade career at Genesys, where she held various leadership roles and contributed to the company’s meteoric rise from $550 million to $2 billion in revenue.

