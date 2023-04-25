Thor Equities Group and Quadreal Announce Long-Term Lease with Amorino Gelato Al Naturale at 800 Fulton Market

Chicago, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago – Global real estate leaders and joint venture partners Thor Equities Group and QuadReal, are pleased to announce a fifteen-year lease with famed international gelato boutique, Amorino Gelato Al Naturale, at 800 Fulton Market.

At the corner of West Fulton and North Green Streets, Amorino Gelato will occupy 1,750 square feet and benefit from 32 feet of frontage on W. Fulton Market. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merril, 800 W. Fulton features a striking façade with outdoor, landscaped terraces and an iconic x-brace design and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. The project is LEED Platinum and WELL Building Standard certiﬁed, and is home to oﬃces for tech-oriented companies like The Aspen Group and John Deere; and Teknion, Prevolv, and Inscape, as well as Dineamic Hospitality’s highly anticipated restaurants: La Serre and Bar La Rue. Currently, one retail space remains available next to the office lobby entrance on North Green Street totaling 1,270 square feet.

“We are thrilled Amorino Gelato has selected 800 W. Fulton for their second location in Chicago. The iconic brand perfectly complements our tenant roster and will add to the appeal of the vibrant Fulton Market District, one of the top culinary destinations in the city,” said Executive Vice President, Jack J. Sitt.

Thor’s portfolio in Chicago includes 942 W. Fulton Market, 1003 W. Fulton Market and 1229 W. Randolph Street in Fulton Market, and three industrial assets on the outskirts of the city. In the last year, Thor announced plans to develop a Class A 109,000 square foot industrial asset at 1211 Tower Road in Chicago’s coveted O’Hare/NW Cook County submarket and acquired two industrial assets in South Chicago at 2750 W. 35th Street and 2940 W. 36thStreet.

