Parsons Named One Of Forbes’ 2023 Best Employers for Diversity

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation, a leader in national security and global infrastructure, announced today that the company has been listed on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2023. The recognition highlights how the company has prioritized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) by creating an inclusive workplace for all employees.



“Being recognized by Forbes for diversity speaks to Parsons’ leadership as an employer of choice for DEI best practices,” said Susan Balaguer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Parsons. “It’s a testament to how we are continuing to evolve DEI through the direct action of our employees, and the role they play in crafting the program and championing diversity. These efforts will continue to underpin our future success.”

Forbes collaborated with market research company Statista to survey approximately 45,000 employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations. The results were used to identify companies most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion through criteria including age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and the employer’s overall diversity. Statista also evaluated companies across diversity-related best practices including resource groups, transparent diversity data publication, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

Parsons’ DEI program fosters multi-directional communication at all levels, including enhanced partnerships at the executive level. The company’s Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) are an integral component of the company’s DEI strategy to continue to grow and develop a diverse workforce. Parsons’ EBRGs are voluntary and open to all employees, providing opportunities for everyone to engage in the company’s continued cultural transformation.

“The journey continues to embed DEI in every aspect of Parsons,” said Erica White-Dunston, Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Parsons. “Through our EBRGs, employees have the power to participate at the grassroots level of the company through actions, initiatives and events that educate, celebrate, and elevate our people.”

As a global destination employer, Parsons is committed to serving the workforce by continuously reimagining how DEI can create inclusion, engagement and opportunity. Each of Parsons’ EBRGs represent a collective space for the company to highlight diverse perspectives and backgrounds while embodying guiding principles including leadership development, networking/mentoring, and education/training.

The company’s efforts to celebrate diversity create an open environment where employees are empowered and engaged, which engenders community and fosters the innovation vital to the company’s future. Parsons has routinely been listed as a destination employer focused on DEI, and recognized by Forbes, the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index, Ethisphere, and other publications for its achievements in DEI.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

