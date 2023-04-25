American Lithium Reports Vehicle Accident Near Company Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | Nasdaq:AMLI | Frankfurt:5LA1) regrets to report that a single vehicle accident involving a Company owned vehicle occurred near the Company’s project site in Southern Peru resulting in the death of a local passenger and injury to two Company employees.



“We are very saddened by this tragic accident,” stated American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and their communities during this difficult time. Our primary focus is to provide all necessary support, counselling and assistance needed by those directly impacted and also across the wider community.”

American Lithium’s Peru-based management and staff are working with all parties involved and have informed all relevant Peruvian authorities and the incident has been confirmed as a vehicle accident. Focus is also being directed to the establishment of an appropriate endowment for local youth in the local communities as a way to honor and remember the person who died in the accident, and this will be finalized in consultation with their family and in accordance with their wishes.

About American Lithium

American Lithium is actively engaged in the development of large-scale lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada, as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development-stage projects in southeastern Peru. All three projects, TLC, Falchani and Macusani have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support. Pre-feasibility work has now commenced at TLC and Falchani.

