Vow ASA: Vow Q1 2023 trading update 9 May – Save the date

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) will be presenting its Q1 2023 trading update on 9 May 2023. More information and practical details on how to attend will follow.

Vow is in process of delivering advanced clean tech solutions to a large number of cruise projects. At the same time, the company is developing business opportunities and bidding for an increasing number of big projects for well-established industry in the US, Latin America, Europe, and the Nordic.

“We are busier than ever this spring, and we are looking forward to sharing with our shareholders, analysts and potential investors, further insight into our current trading and outlook,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

“We want to give everyone a better understanding of the significant shift we have seen among our customers in various industries, and how this is converting into business for Vow in the coming years. Our proven ability to deliver large scale solutions for green transition of industry has been a key driver for this shift,” Mr. Badin added.

The presentation will be held in Oslo and streamed online. More information about the agenda and practical details about the event will follow later.





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





