Vow ASA: Contract of EUR 29.6 million awarded for equipment deliveries to two newbuilds

Oslo, 4 December 2025: Vow ASA (ticker OSE: VOW) and its subsidiary Scanship have received a purchase order from a major European shipyard of EUR 29.6 million. Equipment deliveries will start in July 2027 for the first vessel and continue throughout 2028.

This order covers a new platform for a total of two vessels, with the first equipment delivery expected in July 2027 and the first vessel scheduled to enter operation by the end of 2029.

“Through this contract, we continue our long-standing cooperation with the shipyard and the cruise line. The vessels will be fully equipped with Scanship systems, reinforcing our joint commitment to reliable and sustainable solutions,” says Gunnar Pedersen, CEO of Vow ASA.

With Scanship technology onboard, all wastewater on the ships will be purified according to the requirements in the Baltic Sea and Alaskan State waters, which are to date the highest standards at sea. All residue sludge from the wastewater, along with food waste and other biogenic waste from hotel operations, will undergo several processing steps such as dewatering, homogenization, drying, and finally pyrolysis treatment.

The waste management system further enhances the abord circular economy, recovering valuable commodities such as glass and aluminum for landing.

Scanship’s integrated clean ship solutions are designed to ensure compliance with all maritime environmental requirements, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, recovering important resources from waste, and preventing pollution.





For more information, please contact:

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 916 30 304

Email: gunnar.pedersen@vowasa.com





Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 992 93 826

Email: cecilie.hekneby@vowasa.com





This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, on the date and time as set out in the release.





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).