Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) On 23 December 2025 primary insider Thomas Fredrick Borgen, chairman of the board, has purchased 400,000 shares in Vow ASA at 2.58 NOK per share. On the same day Tfbconsulting AS, a company associated with Thomas Fredrick Borgen, chairman of the board, has sold 310,000 shares in Vow ASA at 2.58 NOK per share.

Following the transactions Thomas Fredrick Borgen and close associates hold 1,997,392 shares in Vow ASA.

See the attached forms for further information on the purchases.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments