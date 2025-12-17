Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and their close associates

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice announcement by DNB Bank ASA published on 17 December 2025 regarding the successful sale of 35,823,328 shares in Vow ASA.

The following primary insiders and their close associates have in connection with the offering purchased shares in Vow ASA :

-Tbfconsulting AS, a company associated with Thomas Fredrick Borgen, chair of the board, has purchased 500,000 shares

-Maria Tallaksen, board member, has purchased 498,529 shares

-Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, has purchased 1,000,000 shares





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

