2023-04-26

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma receives order of 10 systems to Thailand

Arcoma AB has received an order of 10 X-ray systems to Thailand. This order consists of a range of Digital X-ray modular systems designed for Canon detector modules. This is also the first Arcoma Precision i5 that includes new features live camera and remote control to Thailand.

The order is placed by Thai GL, who is Arcoma's distributor and partner in Thailand.

"Our past efforts and customer service has brought us another success. We are very pleased to be the selected provider for our healthcare customers. We are confident and motivated to bring the next level of care to patients, we look forward to this exciting journey with Arcoma.", says Mr Therdkiat Tippayawong, CEO at Thai GL.

"We are excited to see yet another Arcoma Precision i5 to be installed in Thailand, this time with the new innovation of Live Camera and Advanced remote control. We take pride in listening to Voice of Customers in Asia and the collaboration we have with our valued distributors", says Alexis Soh, Business Director at Arcoma AB.

About Thai GL

Thai GL Co., Ltd. was found in 1994 to give greater emphasis to customer service, efficiency and effectiveness for Radiology equipment in Thailand. For more information, visit the Thai GL website at https://www.thaigl.co.th/



About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se



For more information, please contact:

Mattias Leire, CEO, mattias.leire@arcoma.se, +46 766-66 54 88

The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on April 26, 2023 at 10.45 AM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/



Attachment