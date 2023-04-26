Oculis Opens New Offices in the US and Expands its US Team by Appointing Dr. Fang Li as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Oculis establishes its US headquarters in Boston, MA, a world-renowned biotech hub, to support its continued expansion following OCS listing into NASDAQ

Oculis’s finance and development team strengthened by US-based hires, including Dr. Fang Li as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, who successfully led important FDA new drug approvals in ophthalmology

US-based office established ahead of important near-term clinical and late-stage data milestones such as results from Stage 1 of Phase 3 DIAMOND study of OCS-01 in DME and from Phase 3 OPTIMIZE study of OCS-01 in Inflammation and Pain following cataract surgery later in 2023

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced the opening of its Boston, Massachusetts office, expanding its US presence in preparation of becoming an active player in the US market and demonstrating execution of its strategy.

Located in the heart of the largest national and global life sciences hub, the new Boston office will serve as a strategic location for Oculis to support its US operations in anticipation of important near-term clinical and late-stage data milestones such as results from Stage 1 of the Company’s Phase 3 DIAMOND study of OCS-01 in DME and the Phase 3 OPTIMIZE study of OCS-01 in Inflammation and Pain following cataract surgery later this year.

The expansion of Oculis’s presence in the US accompanies the recent strengthening of its finance and development team. This includes the hiring of Dr. Fang Li as the new US-based Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Li brings to Oculis over 25 years of drug development experience, having worked in regulatory affairs for over 20 years with leading ophthalmology companies such as Novartis, Alcon and Bausch & Lomb, among others. She has extensive experience with health authority interactions, FDA advisory committee meeting preparation, and building and leading regulatory teams. She has a proven success record in gaining product approvals in the US and other regions. Throughout her career, she successfully led numerous FDA drug approvals in ophthalmology including for Jetrea, Lotemax Ointment, Systane Complete and worked on several other ophthalmology drug products such as Beovu, Lotemax Gel, Besivance, and Vyzulta.

Riad Sherif, MD, CEO of Oculis, said, “Together with the strengthening of our global development team by hiring Dr Fang Li, the opening of our US headquarters is a major milestone for Oculis and represents an exciting new chapter for our team. Boston is a city with a long history of innovation and world-renowned medical center and we are excited to work with the rich pool of talent and partners available in the area, and to take part in the local biotech ecosystem.”

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’s highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); OCS-02, a topical eye drop biologic candidate for dry eye disease (DED); and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophtha disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Europe, and China, Oculis’s goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Riad Sherif MD, CEO

riad.sherif@oculis.com

Ms Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Media Relations

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Tracy Cheung, David Daley

oculis@consilium-comms.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding expected future milestones and catalysts; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Oculis’ clinical and preclinical studies; Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, and management; Oculis’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, are forward looking. All forward looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ proxy statement and the prospectus for Oculis’ offering, and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.