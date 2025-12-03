Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 Oculis Holding AG

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.

Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 29 November 2025 RSU vest

