Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.

Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - December 2025 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - December 2025 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - December 2025 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - December 2025 RSU vest

