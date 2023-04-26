IBN Announces Launch of TechMediaWire

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the launch of TechMediaWire as part of its continued commitment to forward-thinking communications solutions that deliver both targeted distribution and mass exposure.

With 17+ years of successful corporate, consumer and lifestyle public relations experience, IBN has consistently relied on technology to deliver cutting-edge platform solutions. IBN was a very early adopter of social media and engaged other disruptive technologies to cultivate a massive online following. While most were just learning about crypto several years ago, IBN had already launched CryptoCurrencyWire , which has evolved to include updates on NFTs, DeFi, Metaverse experiences, ownership of digital assets in gaming, token-gated experiences and more. IBN also recently launched Web3MediaWire , a specialized communications platform focused on the next generation of internet technologies.

TechMediaWire is a specialized communications platform focused on how public and private technology companies are driving innovation and the entire tech sector forward. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, virtual reality and other advancements are establishing a new iteration of technological innovation. Future big names are currently taking root as they transform interactions, mediums and technology itself. The foundations of the next transformational technology are forming now, and TechMediaWire is committed to identifying the technology trends and providing its audience with in-depth info on the most promising movers in the sector.

TechMediaWire is part of IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio , providing comprehensive coverage of some of the most intriguing upstarts in tech. Optimizations made possible by quantum computing present an opportunity for businesses to save billions. Improvements to AI put a world of knowledge and interpretation within reach for even the smallest organizations. Continued adoption of virtual reality promises to make business easier, regardless of locale. TechMediaWire aims to cover tomorrow’s next big thing today by monitoring and reporting on the latest innovations and developments in the tech sector.

IBN is committed to connecting the investing public to the resources needed to identify and isolate the tech industry’s most promising upstarts. TechMediaWire puts the companies driving innovation forward on your radar.

Technology is transformational. The last 20 years alone provide proof that tech transformation is accelerating. TechMediaWire is the place to keep pace with the fast-paced action and find the next big names in the industry with front row seats for the latest news, information and developments in the space.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

