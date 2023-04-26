First Entertainment Metaverse, MaziMatic, Named Exclusive Screening Partner at SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2023

Bangkok, Thailand, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaziMatic announced today that they will be the official metaverse partner at the SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2023. This partnership will showcase the festival on MaziMatic's entertainment metaverse platform, allowing people all around the world to digitally experience the largest water festival in Asia.

The SIAM Music Festival is returning for its fourth year, showcasing EDM music and the unique culture of Thailand. This year's festival boasts a globally-renowned lineup including Afrojack, 22 Bullets, Hardwell, Dash Berlin, and many more. MaziMatic will bring the festival to life through its state-of-the-art metaverse technology, which will allow users to experience the festival in a whole new way.



"We are excited to partner with the SIAM Music Festival and bring their world-class music and water festival to our metaverse platform," said Karnn Bhandarii, MaziMatic's CEO. "Our platform provides a unique way for people all over the world to connect and experience events in a new, immersive way. We are honored to be the exclusive metaverse screening partner for the SIAM Music Festival and look forward to showcasing the festival in our Metaverse environment built with live screening capacities, HQ Audios and capacity to accommodate over 10,000 people on the platform across android, VR & Windows."



MaziMatic is set to transform the entertainment industry with its innovative 'Multiverse'. The platform offers a cutting-edge mixed-reality metaverse that provides an extensive selection of advanced gaming and entertainment options. With real-life avatars and gameplay infused with mixed reality, MaziMatic stands out as one of the most advanced platforms in the market.



Not only will MaziMatic be screening the festival at SIAM this year, but they will also be partnering with them for future editions of the festival. This partnership marks a new era for music and entertainment, where digital experiences can be just as powerful and engaging as physical ones. With MaziMatic's cutting-edge technology, people can now connect and experience events from anywhere in the world, at any time.



About MaziMatic

MaziMatic is a cutting-edge mixed-reality metaverse that offers a wide range of advanced gaming and entertainment options. The platform is powered by the MaziMatic token and has NFT collections and various virtual worlds like GameVerse, Partyverse, Adventureverse, Influencerverse, and Tradingfloor, providing endless entertainment possibilities for its users.



Backed by top experts from the blockchain and fintech industry, MaziMatic promises to offer a unique virtual lifestyle for players. The platform features real-life avatars and gameplay infused with mixed reality, making it one of the most advanced platforms in the market. MaziMatic has partnered with Polygon and Saitama to enhance the user experience and offer an ultimate metaverse experience for its users. With its innovative approach and unique features, MaziMatic is poised to revolutionize the entertainment metaverse industry.



About SIAM Songkran Music Festival

SIAM Songkran Music Festival is a four-day event that takes place annually in Bangkok, Thailand. The festival is known for its celebration of EDM music, as well as the unique cultural elements of Thailand. The festival showcases an impressive lineup of internationally renowned DJs and combines it with a water festival, creating a one-of-a-kind experience. The festival aims to bring the creation of mythical legends in real life and promote Thailand's rich culture to the world.