Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at TechNet Cyber in Baltimore, Maryland, May 2-4, 2023

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 110 of its technology partners at AFCEA’s TechNet Cyber at the Baltimore Convention Center. This year’s theme “The Urgency of Action: Focused, Aligned and Ready,” encompasses new and expanded coverage on the topic of harnessing cyber power to prevent attacks that threaten global political, economic and security interests.

At the event, Government leaders, industry and academic partners gather to collaborate on the combined effort of leveraging the policy, strategic architecture and joint capabilities needed to meet the global security challenges and successfully operate in a digital environment. Attendees will benefit from valuable discussions, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities to discover their role in achieving this vital mission.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Thursday, May 2-4, 2023

WHERE:

Baltimore Convention Center

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion and booth will feature more than 50 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and cloud solutions. Fed Gov Today with Francis Rose will be in the Carahsoft booth taping a broadcast TV episode showcasing government and industry thought leaders at the event. The show will air at 10:30 am on Sunday, May 7 on WJLA/24-7 in the DC market. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #2323 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

• Anaconda (#2412) • Fidelis (#2526) • Proofpoint (#2224) • Armis (#2425) • Flashpoint (#2223) • Qrypt (#2210) • Atlassian (#2427) • Forescout (#2313 & 2311) • Quzara (#2312) • BlackBerry (#2227) • Gigamon (#2512) • RegScale (#2518) • BYOS (#2410) • GovEvents (#2222) • SentinelOne (#2218) • Censys (#2510) • HashiCorp (#2524) • Splunk (#2217) • Cribl (#2522) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2419) • Thales TCT (#2417) • Dataiku (#2317) • Infoblox (#2219) • Trend Micro (#2319) • Eclypsium (#2411) • Mattermost (#2211) • Vectra (#2413) • Ekahau (#2212) • Okta (#2516) • Veeam (#2310) • Entrust (#2225) • Ping Identity (#2423) • Venafi (#2213) • F5 (#2316) • Primer (#2318) • Veritas (#2418) Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#2323):

Tuesday, May 2 Wednesday, May 3 Thursday, May 4 9:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. • Liquidware • Net Impact • Axway • Big ID • Adobe • AWS • Kion • XIG | Device Authority • Tychon • Qrypt • Verkada • Horizon3.ai • Kinney Group • DarkOwl • Nexthink • Saviynt • Skyhigh Security • RiskRecon • SixGill • CMMC • RSA • ForgeRock • Carahsoft AI Marketing Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting:

• 10ZiG Technology (#3360) • Fortinet Federal (#2724) • QTS (#2537) • Akamai Technologies (#2625) • Forward Networks (#2707) • Qualys (#3202) • Amazon Web Services (#3157) • GitLab (#2607) • Rapid7 (#2604) • Anchore (#3068) • Google | Mandiant (#2617) • Rebellion Defense (#2653) • Aqua Security (#3204) • GreyNoise Intelligence (#3276) • Recorded Future (#2643) • Axonius (#2763) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#2845) • Red Hat (#2852) • Axway (#3369) • Invicti (#2854) • ReversingLabs (#3277) • Bastille Networks (#2642) • IronNet (#2602) • Riverbed Technology (#2527) • BeyondTrust (#2501) • ISEC7 Inc. (#2753) • Rocket.Chat (#2600) • Broadcom (#2746) • Ivanti (#2205) • Rubrik (#2806) • Ciena (#2723) • Juniper Networks (#2839) • SailPoint (#2752) • Cloudera (#3281) • Lookout (#2507) • SANS Institute (#2503) • Cofense (#2201) • Menlo Security (#3004) • ServiceNow (#3145) • Cohesity (#2846) • Moveworks (#2203) • Tenable (#3138) • Corelight (#2745) • Neo4j (#2703) • Tanium (#2505) • CrowdStrike (#2835) • Netskope (#3107) • ThreatQuotient (#3338) • Dell Technologies (#2717) • Nokia (#3256) • VAST Federal (#2206) • Elastic (#3123) • Nucleus Security (#2706) • VMware | Carahsoft (#3247) • EnterpriseDB (#3176) • Nutanix (#3283) • Zscaler (#2938) • Forcepoint (#3255) • Palo Alto Networks (#3116)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Maryland Science Center. Register here.

Maryland Science Center

601 Light St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s TechNet Cyber event site or contact Harrison Strickler at (571) 662-4979 or TechNetCyber@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com