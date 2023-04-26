4media group Redefines the Agency Model with New partner+ Experience

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications agency 4media group today announced the launch of its new partner+ experience, a comprehensive yet streamlined approach for brands, nonprofits and agencies alike to benefit from working with 4media group.

“We saw a consistent set of obstacles across the industry and designed the partner+ experience to solve for them,“ said Chris Poidomani, Chief Revenue Officer at 4media group. “The partner+ experience eliminates challenges in the traditional agency model, like working with people who don’t know your business, hourly fees for strategic planning, a fear of losing control over the final product and adding costs and time to your process.“

As an alternative, the partner+ experience is a non-exclusive, ongoing partnership between 4media group and the brands, agencies and nonprofits who choose to work in this new way. Each partner organization will be supported by a dedicated Experience Manager and a team of experts briefed on that organization’s key business objectives, KPIs and workflow. This dedicated team with insider knowledge will be available at a moment’s notice – and also proactively look for opportunities for its partner business to make a larger impact.

"The partner+ experience is the 'easy' button for organizations that need a solution for staffing, resource and budgetary challenges," said Poidomani. "Set aside money for the year and strategically use tactics to address changing needs as they shift. This allows for easy integration when you need a pinch hitter to fill in any gaps, ensuring your success."

4media group’s partners can leverage access to decades of experience from its most seasoned experts across intelligence, content, communications and digital services. The company is committed to exceeding expectations and going above and beyond every day to ensure its partners' success. In fact, strategic planning is an included benefit of the partner+ experience.

“Our experience has taught us that a data-driven, strategic approach gets more effective results than relying on piecemeal tactics. We’ve included strategic planning with the partner+ experience to ensure that our partners are receiving the tailored support they need to succeed,” added Poidomani.

Other benefits of the partner+ experience include:

Strategic roadmapping: 4media group’s data-driven, integrated approach begins with a knowledge transfer and leads to collaborations through SME-led sessions on topics like ideation concepting and campaign roadmapping.

4media group’s data-driven, integrated approach begins with a knowledge transfer and leads to collaborations through SME-led sessions on topics like ideation concepting and campaign roadmapping. Research and insights: A partner’s dedicated team of experts will perform an intelligence assessment of an organization’s current programs and suggest data-informed programmatic shifts to maximize its impact. Also available are 4media group’s in-house market research division, Atomik Research – who are experts in audience research – and 4media group’s Media Relations team, who are second-to-none at guiding audience-facing content to help an organization engage authentically.

A partner’s dedicated team of experts will perform an intelligence assessment of an organization’s current programs and suggest data-informed programmatic shifts to maximize its impact. Also available are 4media group’s in-house market research division, Atomik Research – who are experts in audience research – and 4media group’s Media Relations team, who are second-to-none at guiding audience-facing content to help an organization engage authentically. Flexible and prioritized use of tactics: Move budgeted dollars to tactics needed the most, when they’re needed most, regardless of what was planned. Partners get immediate access to 4media group’s teams and priority queuing for all projects.

Move budgeted dollars to tactics needed the most, when they’re needed most, regardless of what was planned. Partners get immediate access to 4media group’s teams and priority queuing for all projects. partner+ pricing: All 4media group partners receive special pricing for increased savings on their initiatives.

All 4media group partners receive special pricing for increased savings on their initiatives. Plus other partner+ beneﬁts: These include access to executive thought leadership assessments, in-person strategy sessions, market research and more.

About 4media group

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. We work as one company, one culture for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com.

Media contact:

Jaimee Davis

Director of Marketing

jaimee.davis@4media-group.com

