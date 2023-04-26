AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2023

Production report Q1 2023

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2023 was at the same level of same quarter of previous year.

        
   Q1/2023Q1/2022ChangeFY 2022 
        
 Speciality Alloys mt24,35924,2290.5%87,734 
 Processingmt7,5818,311-8.8%26,642 
 Miningmt16,77815,9185.4%61,092 
 South African minesmt61,0450100.0%71,271 
 Miningmt61,0450100.0%71,271 
        

Processing

  • The processing volumes decreased by 8.8% during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to same period of the prior year
  • The processing plant in Germany carried out a maintenance shutdown during the first quarter of 2023

Mining

  • The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of prior year
  • The mining activity at the Turkish mines was 5.4% higher than same period last year
  • The output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions

Helsinki, April 26, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

