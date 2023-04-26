AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2023

English Finnish





16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 26 April 2023 - Afarak Group SE (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2023

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2023 was at the same level of same quarter of previous year.

Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change FY 2022 Speciality Alloys mt 24,359 24,229 0.5% 87,734 Processing mt 7,581 8,311 -8.8% 26,642 Mining mt 16,778 15,918 5.4% 61,092 South African mines mt 61,045 0 100.0% 71,271 Mining mt 61,045 0 100.0% 71,271

Processing

The processing volumes decreased by 8.8% during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to same period of the prior year

The processing plant in Germany carried out a maintenance shutdown during the first quarter of 2023

Mining

The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of prior year

The mining activity at the Turkish mines was 5.4% higher than same period last year

The output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions





Attachment