AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Afarak Group SE has on 19 January 2026 received a flagging notification from Jorma Nieminen pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, stating that the combined ownership of Jorma Nieminen and his companies 4capes Oy and Osuusasunnot Oy in Afarak’s shares has exceeded the 5 percent threshold.



According to the notification, the direct and indirect shareholding of Jorma Nieminen in Afarak has increased to 13,897,071 shares, corresponding to 5.02 percent of Afarak’s total number of shares and voting rights.



Total positions of person subject to the notification:

% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.02 0 5.02



















277 041 814

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares



Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009800098 4 586 400 9 310 671 1.66 3.36 SUBTOTAL A 13 897 071 5.02

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Jorma Nieminen 5.02 0 13 897 071

Helsinki, January 20, 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:



Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

