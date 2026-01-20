AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

10:15 London, 12:15 Helsinki, 20 January 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)


AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
Stock Exchange Release


Afarak Group SE has on 19 January 2026 received a flagging notification from Jorma Nieminen pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, stating that the combined ownership of Jorma Nieminen and his companies 4capes Oy and Osuusasunnot Oy in Afarak’s shares has exceeded the 5 percent threshold.


According to the notification, the direct and indirect shareholding of Jorma Nieminen in Afarak has increased to 13,897,071 shares, corresponding to 5.02 percent of Afarak’s total number of shares and voting rights.


Total positions of person subject to the notification:

 % shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.0205.02









277 041 814

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

 		Number of shares
and voting rights		% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI00098000984 586 4009 310 6711.663.36
SUBTOTAL A13 897 0715.02

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Jorma Nieminen5.02013 897 071

Helsinki, January 20, 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:


Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
