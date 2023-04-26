Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 26 April 2023

English French Dutch

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:

- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022, as well as the allocation of the result.

- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2022.

- Approval of the annual fixed remuneration of the independent directors.

- Change of legal representative of the statutory auditor.

