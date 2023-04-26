Backslash Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backslash Security, the new cloud-native application security solution for enterprise AppSec teams, today announced that it has won “Editor’s Choice for Application Security” from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. This distinction is part of the publisher’s highly sought-after 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards program, announced at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, California.



Backslash emerged from stealth last month to provide AppSec teams with a cloud-native application security solution designed for modern, microservices-based cloud-native applications. The Backslash solution offers AppSec teams unprecedented visibility into modern application architectures and significantly reduces low-value security alerts so high-risk code is addressed swiftly and accurately.

“This win from Cyber Defense Magazine is a powerful validator of the modern and innovative approach Backslash is bringing to the application security industry,” said Shahar Man, co-founder and CEO of Backslash. “AppSec teams are burdened with time-consuming and ineffective methods of identifying code risks, without comprehensive cloud context. We are here to bring unparalleled clarity and insight to AppSec teams seeking to navigate cloud-native security risk.”

“Backslash embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Backslash is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

In addition to this latest accolade, Backslash is a winner of the Cyber Top Innovations award, presented by Enterprise Security Tech.

The Backslash team is on-site at the RSA Conference this week, April 24-27. Book a meeting to meet with Backslash co-founder and CEO Shahar Man and learn more about Backslash’s cloud-native, context-based approach to application security.

About Backslash Security

Backslash is the first Cloud-Native Application Security solution for enterprise AppSec teams to provide unified security and business context to cloud-native code risk, coupled with automated threat modeling, code risk prioritization, and simplified remediation across applications and teams.

With Backslash, AppSec teams can see and easily act upon the critical toxic code flows in their cloud-native applications; quickly prioritize code risks based on the relevant cloud context; and significantly cut MTTR (mean time to recovery) by enabling developers with the evidence they need to take ownership of the process.

Backed by StageOne Ventures, First Rays Venture Partners, D. E. Shaw Group, and a roster of security veterans as angel investors, including technology entrepreneur and investor Shlomo Kramer, Ron Zoran (former CRO of CyberArc), and Brian Fielder (General Manager, CTO Enterprise Security at Microsoft), Backslash has been deployed across leading technology organizations and Fortune 100 companies.

More at https://www.backslash.security/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

