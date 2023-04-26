Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

– Total Revenue Increased 40% over Prior Year Period to $58.0 million –

– Core Revenue Grew 42% over Prior Year Period to $52.0 million –

– Total Written Premium Increased 41% to $638 million –

- Net Loss of $0.2 million versus a net loss of $5.4 million a year ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million versus $1.3 million in the Prior Year Period –

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total Revenues grew organically 40% over the prior-year period to $58.0 million in the first quarter of 2023

First quarter Core Revenues* of $52.0 million increased 42% over the prior-year period

First quarter net loss of $0.2 million improved from a net loss of $5.4 million a year ago. EPS of $0.00 per share increased 97% and adjusted EPS* of $0.17 per share increased 289%, over the prior-year period

Net income margin for the first quarter was 0%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $10.2 million increased from $1.3 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased 15 percentage points over the prior-year period to 18%

Total written premiums placed for the first quarter increased 41% over the prior-year period to $637.7 million

Policies in force grew 23% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,354,000

Corporate sales headcount of 276 was down 44% year-over-year

Operating franchises grew 9% compared to the prior-year period to 1,387

Total franchise producers grew 10% from a year ago to 2,098



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We delivered an exceptional start to 2023 that further reinforces the consistency and strength of our business. We are starting to see very tangible results from our efforts to upgrade much of the senior and middle leadership teams and manage the business in a smarter, more sophisticated and scalable way. I am really proud of how well our team is working together with singular focus on winning and creating value. In the first quarter, total revenues increased 40%, core revenues grew 42% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 15 percentage points,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “Premiums were up 41% for the quarter, driven by new business, client retention of 88%, and ongoing carrier rate increases. We also saw continued significant improvement in our agent productivity levels driven by culling of underperforming agents and improvements in management, recruiting and operating functions. We anticipate that the strategic moves we are making will drive strong and profitable growth through the remainder of 2023 and many years beyond. Our already sizable competitive moat in the industry is further expanding given our ongoing improvements in operations, talent, and technology. Our position in the marketplace and our runway for future growth has never been stronger as we continue our disciplined and determined march towards industry leadership.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

For the first quarter of 2023, revenues were $58.0 million, an increase of 40% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $52.0 million, a 42% increase from $36.5 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in operating franchises, improved productivity, strong client retention of 88%, and rising premium rates. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 41% in the first quarter.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, for the first quarter of 2023 were $47.8 million, up 19% from $40.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in partnership, technology, marketing, and service functions. Equity-based compensation increased to $6.6 million for the period, compared to $5.8 million a year ago. Bad debt expense of $1.7 million increased from $0.8 million a year ago due to increased terminations of signed franchises that have yet to launch. General and Administrative expenses are also higher versus a year ago due to investments in technology, systems and marketing efforts to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million versus a net loss of $5.4 million a year ago, with the improvement due to strong revenue growth and expense discipline. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.00 and 0%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2023, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.17 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.3 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18% was up 15 points in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.6 million. We had an unused line of credit of $49.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $93.1 million as of March 31, 2023.

Chief Legal Officer Ryan Langston Stepping Down

The company announced that Ryan Langston, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, will be leaving his full time role with Goosehead to become President of N5B Capital, the Jones family’s investment firm. Ryan will continue to support Goosehead in an advisory role to the board. John O’Connor, the company’s General Counsel, will assume full oversight of all legal and Corporate Secretary functions at Goosehead, effective June 2, 2023. John has made meaningful contributions to the company over the past year and brings significant prior experience from 15 years of private practice including more than a decade with international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP.

2023 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for full year 2023 as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2023 are expected to be between $2.86 billion and $2.99 billion, representing organic growth of 29% on the low end of the range to 35% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2023 are expected to be between $260 million and $267 million, representing organic growth of 24% on the low end of the range to 28% on the high end of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP metric are not provided because they cannot be calculated without unreasonable effort.



About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents approximately 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 25,484 $ 20,009 Franchise revenues 32,074 20,950 Interest income 397 319 Total revenues 57,955 41,278 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 36,882 31,484 General and administrative expenses 15,856 13,524 Bad debts 1,655 796 Depreciation and amortization 2,093 1,576 Total operating expenses 56,486 47,380 Income (loss) from operations 1,469 (6,102 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (1,731 ) (883 ) Loss before taxes (262 ) (6,985 ) Tax benefit (81 ) (1,602 ) Net loss (181 ) (5,383 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (100 ) (3,126 ) Net loss attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ (81 ) $ (2,257 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ — $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 23,206 20,240 Diluted 23,206 20,240

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) 15,818 10,207 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 22,752 14,002 New Business Commissions(1) 5,517 5,367 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 5,671 4,292 Agency Fees(1) 2,230 2,637 Total Core Revenue 51,988 36,505 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,063 2,296 Interest Income 397 319 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,460 2,615 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,920 1,798 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 587 360 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,507 2,158 Total Revenues 57,955 41,278 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 30,262 25,696 General and administrative expenses 15,856 13,524 Bad debts 1,655 796 Total 47,773 40,016 Adjusted EBITDA 10,182 1,262 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18 % 3 % Interest expense (1,731 ) (883 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,093 ) (1,576 ) Tax benefit 81 1,602 Equity-based compensation (6,620 ) (5,788 ) Other Income — — Net loss (181 ) (5,383 )

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,588 $ 28,743 Restricted cash 1,590 1,644 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 7,108 14,440 Receivable from franchisees, net 8,928 4,932 Prepaid expenses 13,279 4,334 Total current assets 55,493 54,093 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 17,543 23,835 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 36,564 35,347 Right-of-use asset 42,725 44,080 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,172 4,487 Deferred income taxes, net 159,468 155,318 Other assets 4,617 4,193 Total assets $ 321,582 $ 321,353 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,236 $ 15,958 Premiums payable 1,590 1,644 Lease liability 8,218 6,627 Contract liabilities 5,394 6,031 Note payable 7,500 6,875 Total current liabilities 36,938 37,135 Lease liability, net of current portion 62,246 64,947 Note payable, net of current portion 84,893 86,711 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 34,715 40,522 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 128,773 125,662 Total liabilities 347,565 354,977 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 23,379 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023, 23,034 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 232 228 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 14,147 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023, 14,471 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 143 146 Additional paid in capital 77,566 70,866 Accumulated deficit (60,754 ) (60,570 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,188 10,670 Non-controlling interests (43,170 ) (44,294 ) Total equity (25,983 ) (33,624 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 321,582 $ 321,353



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total Revenues $ 57,955 $ 41,278 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 15,818 $ 10,207 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 22,752 14,002 New Business Commissions(1) 5,517 5,367 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 5,671 4,292 Agency Fees(1) 2,230 2,637 Total Core Revenue 51,988 36,505 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 3,063 2,296 Interest Income 397 319 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,460 2,615 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,920 1,798 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 587 360 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,507 2,158 Total Revenues $ 57,955 $ 41,278

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated statements of operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (181 ) $ (5,383 ) Interest expense 1,731 883 Depreciation and amortization 2,093 1,576 Tax benefit (81 ) (1,602 ) Equity-based compensation 6,620 5,788 Other income — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,182 $ 1,262 Net Income Margin(1) — % (13)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 18 % 3 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($(181)/$57,955) and ($(5,383)/$41,278) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($10,182/$57,955), and ($1,262/$41,278) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ — $ (0.11 ) Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.18 0.16 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.04

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.6 million/(23.2 million + 14.3 million)] for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and [$5.8 million/ (20.2 million + 16.9 million)] for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators