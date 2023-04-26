Xos, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 operating results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Wednesday May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610728&tp_key=81d102392a U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-844-825-9789 International Dial In: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 0135649

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Wednesday, May 24, 2023. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10178168. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com