TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
|NAME
|FOR
|AGAINST
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Leslie Abi-Karam
|68,952,793
|97.58
|1,711,876
|2.42
|Alain Bédard
|67,783,202
|95.92
|2,881,461
|4.08
|André Bérard
|66,262,140
|93.77
|4,402,390
|6.23
|William T. England
|68,404,666
|96.80
|2,260,004
|3.20
|Diane Giard
|70,332,563
|99.53
|332,106
|0.47
|Debra Kelly-Ennis
|70,329,047
|99.53
|335,622
|0.47
|Neil D. Manning
|68,307,862
|96.66
|2,356,668
|3.34
|John Pratt
|70,460,041
|99.71
|204,629
|0.29
|Joey Saputo
|66,732,671
|94.44
|3,931,999
|5.56
|Rosemary Turner
|70,160,208
|99.29
|504,461
|0.71
ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:
- Package and Courier;
- Less-Than-Truckload;
- Truckload;
- Logistics.
TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.
For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com