Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net loss of ($9.2) million, or ($0.40) per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and net loss of ($6.8) million, or ($0.31) per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Included in the $0.3 million of net income for the first quarter of 2023 results is $15.2 million in net interest income and $1.8 million in non-interest income, offset by a $16.4 million in non-interest expense.

Net interest income of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $0.9 million, or 5.70%, from the prior quarter and $2.1 million, or 12.07%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to an increase in funding costs driven by the significant increase in interest rates during the quarter.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease from 2.98% for the prior quarter and from 4.68% for the same quarter last year.

Cash and equivalents were $184.7 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $130.3 million, or 239.75%, from December 31,2022 as we were able to take advantage of borrowing rates below what we collect on our interest bearing overnight deposit with banks.

Securities totaled $620.0 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.4 million, or 3.18%, from December 31, 2022 due to a call on one of the securities and changes in principal.

Net loans receivable were $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $121.3 million, or 8.12%, from December 31, 2022.

Deposits were $1.34 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $84.5 million, or 6.74%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated, “Although the U.S. economy continues to show strength, we saw plenty of volatility as well as a continuation of rate increases during the quarter. Despite that backdrop we were able to grow our loan and deposit base while keeping plenty of liquidity available – our liquid assets (cash and equivalents plus unpledged securities) stand at $573 million, almost double the level of our uninsured deposits of approximately $317 million. Our capital levels continue to be industry leading and multiples of regulatory requirements. We were also able to regain profitability and grow our book value per share. During the quarter we implemented Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") which slightly reduced our allowance for credit losses but increased our reserve for contingent exposures (which are booked as operating expenses). On the quarterly provision, we booked a net recovery as the $1.5 million charge due to loan increases and the $0.1 million related to the investment portfolio, offset by recoveries on the micro consumer loan portfolio of $1.8 million as the portfolio paid off significantly during the quarter. We also booked $0.9 million in recoveries related to the micro consumer loan receivable given our cash collections during the quarter.

“While we continue to prepare for different scenarios and it’s reasonable to expect further volatility, we remain committed to invest in our people and in technology to make us more efficient. Our commitment is also to the communities we serve and to our MDI/CDFI status – as an example, we announced on April 17, 2023 that we were awarded a grant of $3.7 million from the U.S. Treasury as part of the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added, “Despite a challenging environment, we were able to organically add over $140 million to our real estate loan portfolio across most categories during the quarter while reducing our exposure related to consumer micro loans. We achieved this growth, without sacrificing quality - we will never choose loan growth over safe and sound underwriting practices. Our prudence has served us well over the years and it will continue to do so for years to come.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Return on average assets (1) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % (1.55 %) Return on average equity (1) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % (10.06 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.79 % 2.14 % 3.12 % 3.86 % 4.48 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.75 % 2.98 % 3.62 % 4.10 % 4.68 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % 6.39 % Efficiency ratio (4) 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % 143.50 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 147.75 % 151.73 % 161.30 % 151.98 % 145.54 % Average equity to average assets 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 % 15.76 %





At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % 23.27 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 % 14.88 %





At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % 106.84 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 %

Annualized where appropriate. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $0.3 million compared to a net loss of ($9.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and net loss of ($6.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was attributed mainly to Grain Technology, Inc. ("Grain")’s net provision recovery this quarter versus a large Grain-related provision charge the prior quarter. The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $15.2 million compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $17.3 million for the three months end March 31, 2022. This decrease is largely explained by increases in interest expenses due to higher interest rates, offset by increases in interest and dividend income.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 23bps and 4.68% for the same period last year, a decrease of 193bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 316.25%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 18.28%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $1.4 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was impacted by the reversal of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred) last quarter and increases in late and prepayment charges and other non-interest income this quarter.

The $0.4 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $0.6 million in loan origination fees, $0.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.3 million in brokerage commission, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.1 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $16.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.78%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $11.7 million, or 41.72%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $0.6 million increase from the three months ended December 31, 2022 was mainly attributable to increases of $1.4 million in provision for contingencies (mostly due to CECL implementation) and $0.9 million in compensation and benefits expense, offset by decreases of $0.8 million in other expenses, $0.4 million in Grain recoveries and $0.4 million in occupancy and equipment.

The $11.7 million decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2022 was attributable to a $9.0 million decrease in Grain write-off and write-down, as well as a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation last year, partially offset by a higher provision for contingencies of $1.0 million (due to higher volumes and CECL implementation).

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $227.5 million, or 9.84%, to $2.54 billion as of March 31, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $130.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $121.3 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $16.5 million net decrease in PPP loans) and $1.8 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $19.2 million in held-to-maturity securities and $5.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $224.2 million, or 12.32%, to $2.04 billion as of March 31, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $131.0 million in borrowings and $84.5 million in deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.3 million, or 0.68%, to $496.0 million as of March 31, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $1.2 million in other comprehensive income related to improved valuation of securities, $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL, $0.4 million in share-based compensation, $0.3 million in net income and $0.3 million in ESOP.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 83,670 $ 34,074 $ 37,235 $ 53,544 $ 32,168 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 101,017 20,286 25,286 221,262 37,127 Total cash and cash equivalents 184,687 54,360 62,521 274,806 69,295 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 128,320 129,505 131,977 140,044 154,799 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (1) 491,649 510,820 494,297 211,517 927 Placement with banks 1,245 1,494 2,490 2,490 2,490 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 2,987 1,979 3,357 9,234 7,972 Loans receivable, net 1,614,428 1,493,127 1,392,553 1,324,320 1,300,446 Accrued interest receivable 15,435 15,049 14,063 13,255 12,799 Premises and equipment, net 17,215 17,446 17,759 18,945 19,279 Right of use assets 33,147 33,423 34,121 34,416 35,179 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 19,209 24,661 14,272 16,429 5,420 Deferred tax assets 15,413 16,137 13,822 9,658 7,440 Other assets 15,799 13,988 11,170 21,585 13,730 Total assets $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699 $ 1,629,776 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,336,877 $ 1,252,412 $ 1,351,189 $ 1,148,728 $ 1,181,165 Operating lease liabilities 34,308 34,532 35,081 35,217 35,821 Accrued interest payable 1,767 1,390 854 158 223 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 14,902 9,724 10,589 8,668 10,161 Borrowings 648,375 517,375 286,375 334,375 93,375 Warehouse lines of credit — — — — 753 Other liabilities 7,264 3,856 7,631 31,471 8,699 Total liabilities 2,043,493 1,819,289 1,691,719 1,558,617 1,330,197 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 247 247 247 Treasury stock, at cost (2 ) (2 ) — — — Additional paid-in-capital 206,883 206,508 206,092 205,669 205,243 Retained earnings 94,399 92,955 102,169 116,907 116,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,629 ) (17,860 ) (18,420 ) (15,032 ) (7,035 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (13,859 ) (14,150 ) (14,405 ) (14,709 ) (15,012 ) Total stockholders' equity 496,041 492,700 500,683 518,082 299,579 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699 $ 1,629,776

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 was $0.8 million related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 19,700 $ 18,550 $ 17,058 $ 16,057 $ 18,200 Interest on deposits due from banks 197 199 346 132 36 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,459 6,184 4,230 978 782 Total interest and dividend income 26,356 24,933 21,634 17,167 19,018 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,871 1,310 687 677 803 Interest on other deposits 4,166 4,125 1,543 521 284 Interest on borrowings 5,074 3,332 1,793 481 593 Total interest expense 11,111 8,767 4,023 1,679 1,680 Net interest income 15,245 16,166 17,611 15,488 17,338 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (174 ) 12,641 9,330 817 1,258 Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses 15,419 3,525 8,281 14,671 16,080 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 491 481 464 445 440 Brokerage commissions 15 180 288 214 338 Late and prepayment charges 729 263 109 193 58 Income on sale of mortgage loans 99 7 116 200 418 Loan origination (1) — (557 ) 522 696 625 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — — (436 ) — — Other 485 63 514 431 347 Total non-interest income 1,819 437 1,577 2,179 2,226 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,446 6,501 7,377 6,911 7,125 Occupancy and equipment 3,570 3,928 3,611 3,237 3,192 Data processing expenses 1,192 1,114 994 824 847 Direct loan expenses 412 454 654 505 874 Provision for contingencies 985 (440 ) 519 30 17 Insurance and surety bond premiums 265 270 297 156 147 Office supplies, telephone and postage 399 375 369 406 405 Professional fees 1,455 1,571 1,251 1,748 1,334 Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — — — — 4,995 Grain (recoveries) and write-off (914 ) (515 ) 8,881 1,500 8,074 Marketing and promotional expenses 128 256 214 52 71 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 155 196 188 167 154 Other operating expenses 1,268 2,055 1,061 1,031 839 Total non-interest expense 16,361 15,765 25,416 16,567 28,074 Income (loss) before income taxes 877 (11,803 ) (15,558 ) 283 (9,768 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 546 (2,589 ) (820 ) (488 ) (2,948 ) Net income (loss) $ 331 $ (9,214 ) $ (14,738 ) $ 771 $ (6,820 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,293,013 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,056,559 21,721,113 Diluted 23,324,532 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,128,911 21,721,113

(1) Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 19,700 $ 18,200 $ 1,500 8.24 % Interest on deposits due from banks 197 36 161 447.22 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,459 782 5,677 725.96 % Total interest and dividend income 26,356 19,018 7,338 38.58 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,871 803 1,068 133.00 % Interest on other deposits 4,166 284 3,882 1,366.90 % Interest on borrowings 5,074 593 4,481 755.65 % Total interest expense 11,111 1,680 9,431 561.37 % Net interest income 15,245 17,338 (2,093 ) (12.07 %) (Benefit) provision for credit losses (174 ) 1,258 (1,432 ) (113.83 %) Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses 15,419 16,080 (661 ) (4.11 %) Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 491 440 51 11.59 % Brokerage commissions 15 338 (323 ) (95.56 %) Late and prepayment charges 729 58 671 1,156.90 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 99 418 (319 ) (76.32 %) Loan origination — 625 (625 ) (100.00 %) Other 485 347 138 39.77 % Total non-interest income 1,819 2,226 (407 ) (18.28 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,446 7,125 321 4.51 % Occupancy and equipment 3,570 3,192 378 11.84 % Data processing expenses 1,192 847 345 40.73 % Direct loan expenses 412 874 (462 ) (52.86 %) Provision for contingencies 985 17 968 5,694.12 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 265 147 118 80.27 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 399 405 (6 ) (1.48 %) Professional fees 1,455 1,334 121 9.07 % Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — 4,995 (4,995 ) (100.00 %) Grain (recoveries) and write-off (914 ) 8,074 (8,988 ) (111.32 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 128 71 57 80.28 % Directors fees and regulatory assessment 155 154 1 0.65 % Other operating expenses 1,268 839 429 51.13 % Total non-interest expense 16,361 28,074 (11,713 ) (41.72 %) Income (loss) before income taxes 877 (9,768 ) 10,645 (108.98 %) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 546 (2,948 ) 3,494 (118.52 %) Net income (loss) $ 331 $ (6,820 ) $ 7,151 (104.85 %) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.33 (104.53 %) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.33 (104.52 %) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,293,013 21,721,113 1,571,900 7.24 % Diluted 23,324,532 21,721,113 1,603,419 7.38 %





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % (1.55 %) Return on average equity (1) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % (10.06 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.79 % 2.14 % 3.12 % 3.86 % 4.48 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.75 % 2.98 % 3.62 % 4.10 % 4.68 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % 6.39 % Efficiency ratio (4) 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % 143.50 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 147.75 % 151.73 % 161.30 % 151.98 % 145.54 % Average equity to average assets 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 % 15.76 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % 23.27 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 % 14.88 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % 106.84 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 % Other: Number of offices 19 19 19 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 251 253 257 253 223

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,987 $ — $ (241 ) $ 2,746 $ 2,985 $ — $ (296 ) $ 2,689 Corporate Bonds 25,816 — (2,639 ) 23,177 25,824 — (2,465 ) 23,359 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 43,421 — (6,030 ) 37,391 44,503 — (6,726 ) 37,777 FHLMC Certificates 11,036 — (1,490 ) 9,546 11,310 — (1,676 ) 9,634 FNMA Certificates 65,819 — (10,474 ) 55,345 67,199 — (11,271 ) 55,928 GNMA Certificates 117 — (2 ) 115 122 — (4 ) 118 Total available-for-sale securities $ 149,196 $ — $ (20,876 ) $ 128,320 $ 151,943 $ — $ (22,438 ) $ 129,505 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ — $ (206 ) $ 24,794 $ 35,000 $ — $ (380 ) $ 34,620 Corporate Bonds 82,500 — (4,158 ) 78,342 82,500 57 (3,819 ) 78,738 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 230,531 853 (2,457 ) 228,927 235,479 192 (5,558 ) 230,113 FHLMC Certificates 4,008 — (245 ) 3,763 4,120 — (268 ) 3,852 FNMA Certificates 128,968 — (3,695 ) 125,273 131,918 — (5,227 ) 126,691 SBA Certificates 21,451 71 — 21,522 21,803 34 — 21,837 Total held-to-maturity securities (2) $ 492,458 $ 924 $ (10,761 ) $ 482,621 $ 510,820 $ 283 $ (15,252 ) $ 495,851

Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities. Excludes $0.8 million related to allowance for credit losses on securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Beginning balance $ — $ — CECL adoption 662 — Provision for credit losses 147 — Allowance for credit losses on securities $ 809 $ —





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 354,559 21.60 % $ 343,968 22.54 % $ 336,667 23.79 % $ 321,671 24.02 % $ 323,442 24.59 % Owner-Occupied 149,481 9.10 % 134,878 8.84 % 112,749 7.97 % 100,048 7.47 % 95,234 7.24 % Multifamily residential 553,430 33.71 % 494,667 32.42 % 421,917 29.81 % 396,470 29.60 % 368,133 27.98 % Nonresidential properties 314,560 19.17 % 308,043 20.19 % 282,642 19.97 % 279,877 20.90 % 251,893 19.14 % Construction and land 235,157 14.33 % 185,018 12.13 % 197,437 13.95 % 165,425 12.35 % 144,881 11.01 % Total mortgage loans 1,607,187 97.91 % 1,466,574 96.12 % 1,351,412 95.49 % 1,263,491 94.34 % 1,183,583 89.96 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 19,890 1.21 % 39,965 2.62 % 41,398 2.92 % 45,720 3.41 % 100,253 7.62 % Consumer loans (2) 14,227 0.88 % 19,129 1.26 % 22,563 1.59 % 30,198 2.25 % 31,899 2.42 % Total non-mortgage loans 34,117 2.09 % 59,094 3.88 % 63,961 4.51 % 75,918 5.66 % 132,152 10.04 % Total loans, gross 1,641,304 100.00 % 1,525,668 100.00 % 1,415,373 100.00 % 1,339,409 100.00 % 1,315,735 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 2,099 2,051 2,288 2,446 1,604 Allowance for credit losses on loans (28,975 ) (34,592 ) (25,108 ) (17,535 ) (16,893 ) Loans, net $ 1,614,428 $ 1,493,127 $ 1,392,553 $ 1,324,320 $ 1,300,446

As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, business loans include $3.6 million, $20.0 million, $24.7 million, $30.8 million and $86.0 million, respectively, of PPP loans. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, consumer loans include $13.4 million, $18.2 million, $21.5 million, $28.3 million and $31.0 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2023) $ 25,057 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of March 31, 2023) (16,541 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2023) (6,690 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of March 31, 2023 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of March 31, 2023 $ 13,365 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2023 (1) (11,597 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2023 $ 1,768 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of March 31, 2023 — Total exposure to Grain as of March 31, 2023 $ 1,768

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.2 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535 $ 16,893 $ 16,352 (Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans (321 ) 12,641 9,330 817 1,258 Adoption of CECL (3,090 ) — — — — Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) (751 ) Total charge-offs (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) (751 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — 156 — Owner occupied — — 39 — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — 1 91 2 Consumer 363 502 2 28 32 Total recoveries 363 502 42 275 34 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,206 ) (3,157 ) (1,757 ) (175 ) (717 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 28,975 $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535 $ 16,893





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 282,741 21.15 % $ 289,149 23.08 % $ 288,654 21.37 % $ 284,462 24.77 % $ 281,132 23.81 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 21,735 1.63 % 24,349 1.94 % 28,799 2.13 % 28,597 2.49 % 33,010 2.79 % Money market accounts 408,404 30.55 % 317,815 25.38 % 360,293 26.66 % 181,156 15.77 % 169,847 14.38 % Reciprocal deposits 109,649 8.20 % 114,049 9.11 % 162,858 12.05 % 151,264 13.17 % 160,510 13.59 % Savings accounts 127,731 9.55 % 130,432 10.41 % 140,055 10.37 % 139,244 12.12 % 133,966 11.34 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 667,519 49.93 % 586,645 46.84 % 692,005 51.21 % 500,261 43.55 % 497,333 42.10 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 76,893 5.75 % 70,113 5.60 % 61,900 4.58 % 65,157 5.67 % 75,130 6.36 % Brokered certificates of deposit (1) 98,754 7.39 % 98,754 7.89 % 98,760 7.31 % 62,650 5.45 % 79,282 6.71 % Listing service deposits (1) 28,417 2.13 % 35,813 2.86 % 40,964 3.03 % 48,953 4.26 % 53,876 4.56 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 182,553 13.65 % 171,938 13.73 % 168,906 12.50 % 187,245 16.30 % 194,412 16.46 % Total certificates of deposit 386,617 28.92 % 376,618 30.08 % 370,530 27.42 % 364,005 31.68 % 402,700 34.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,054,136 78.85 % 963,263 76.92 % 1,062,535 78.63 % 864,266 75.23 % 900,033 76.19 % Total deposits $ 1,336,877 100.00 % $ 1,252,412 100.00 % $ 1,351,189 100.00 % $ 1,148,728 100.00 % $ 1,181,165 100.00 %

(1) As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, there were $9.5 million, $13.6 million, $13.8 million, $18.5 million, and $19.0 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Overnight line of credit

advance $ — $ — — % $ 6,000 $ 6,000 4.6 % Term advances ending: 2023 $ 24,775 $ 24,775 2.81 $ 178,375 $ 178,375 4.32 2024 302,500 302,500 4.51 50,000 50,000 4.75 2025 50,000 50,000 4.41 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 — — — — — — 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 183,000 183,000 3.25 % Thereafter 59,100 59,100 3.43 50,000 50,000 3.35 % $ 648,375 $ 648,375 3.99 % $ 517,375 $ 517,375 3.90 %





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,836 $ 2,844 $ 5,902 $ 3,460 $ 3,596 Owner occupied 2,245 961 971 1,140 962 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — 778 1,162 1,166 Construction and land 11,906 7,567 10,660 10,817 7,567 Non-mortgage loans: Business 40 — 359 — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 17,027 $ 11,372 $ 18,670 $ 16,579 $ 13,291 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 213 $ 217 $ 221 $ 224 $ 230 Owner occupied 2,020 2,027 2,215 1,746 2,192 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 91 93 95 96 98 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,324 2,337 2,531 2,066 2,520 Total non-accrual loans $ 19,351 $ 13,709 $ 21,201 $ 18,645 $ 15,811 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,185 $ 2,207 $ 2,228 $ 2,246 $ 2,269 Owner occupied 1,310 1,328 1,254 2,019 2,313 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 701 708 715 725 726 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,196 $ 4,243 $ 4,197 $ 4,990 $ 5,308 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 23,547 $ 17,952 $ 25,398 $ 23,635 $ 21,119 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.30 %





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,572,148 $ 19,700 5.08 % $ 1,325,433 $ 18,200 5.57 % Securities (3) 631,138 6,075 3.90 % 138,095 717 2.11 % Other (4) 41,643 581 5.66 % 38,253 101 1.07 % Total interest-earning assets 2,244,929 26,356 4.76 % 1,501,781 19,018 5.14 % Non-interest-earning assets 129,837 225,006 Total assets $ 2,374,766 $ 1,726,787 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 23,334 $ 9 0.16 % $ 33,083 $ 16 0.20 % Money market 449,206 4,124 3.72 % 319,806 235 0.30 % Savings 128,876 30 0.09 % 135,404 32 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 381,362 1,871 1.99 % 419,104 803 0.78 % Total deposits 982,778 6,034 2.49 % 907,397 1,086 0.49 % Advance payments by borrowers 12,919 3 0.09 % 9,808 1 0.04 % Borrowings 523,705 5,074 3.93 % 114,688 593 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,519,402 11,111 2.97 % 1,031,893 1,680 0.66 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 316,803 — 372,433 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 42,038 — 47,562 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 358,841 — 419,995 — Total liabilities 1,878,243 11,111 1,451,888 1,680 Total equity 496,523 274,899 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,374,766 2.97 % $ 1,726,787 0.66 % Net interest income $ 15,245 $ 17,338 Net interest rate spread (5) 1.79 % 4.48 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 725,527 $ 469,888 Net interest margin (7) 2.75 % 4.68 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 147.75 % 145.54 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Other Data Common shares issued 24,865,476 24,861,329 24,728,460 24,724,274 24,724,274 Less treasury shares 1,976 1,976 — — — Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,863,500 24,859,353 24,728,460 24,724,274 24,724,274 Book value per common share $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85 $ 12.12 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85 $ 12.12



