Vistin Pharma ASA: First quarter 2023 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 27th of April 2023

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue in the first quarter ended at MNOK 101 compared to MNOK 33 in Q1 2022. Manufacturing from two production lines in the quarter has resulted in more volumes available for sale, compared to Q1’22 where there were an eight-week production stop due to the MEP installation.

First quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 14.1 (MNOK -18.2). EBITDA positively affected by increased sales volume, higher sales prices, competitive energy costs and a weak NOK.

The net profit ended at negative MNOK 3 (Q1’22: negative MNOK 15.2) for the first quarter of 2023. Net profit negatively affected with MNOK 15 by fair value of FX cash flow hedging contracts (unrealized loss - no cash effect in quarter).

1240MT of metformin HCl was produced in the Fikkjebakke plant in Q1. In February line #2 was closed down in 10-days for technical improvements. The stop was planned, and the improvements has been successful, giving increased consistency in the output from the new line. The manufacturing capacity is expected to continue to ramp-up gradually during 2023 and reach an installed capacity of close to 7000MT by end 2023.

Improved operational cash flow in the quarter resulted in a significant reduction in net debt from MNOK 43.7 in Q4’22 to MNOK 20.3 by end of March.

The Board of Directors has proposed to get a power of attorney from AGM in May to pay up to NOK 0.75 per share in dividend. The power of attorney should be valid until the 2024 AGM.

