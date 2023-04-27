SATO is Finland’s tenth best place to work

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 27 April 2023 at 12:00 pm









SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, was ranked at number ten among Finland’s best places to work in the category for large enterprises this year. According to SATO employees, SATO is a great place to work particularly thanks to equality, leadership and looking after employee wellbeing.



Great Place To Work® published today on 27 April 2023 the list of Finland’s best places to work based on employee experience surveys and analyses of company culture. Enterprises that earned certification within the past 12 months are eligible for the recognition programme. SATO received the Great Place to Work certificate in January 2023.

This year was the first time in years that SATO participated in the Great Place to Work survey.



“We knew that our internal employer image is strong and our employee satisfaction very high. We’re very grateful and happy about this result,” says SATO President and CEO Antti Aarnio.



The employee experience survey shows that a total of 85% of SATO employees find that SATO as a whole is a very good place to work. Particular strengths identified by the survey based on responses by SATO employees are equality, leadership and caring about employee wellbeing. Areas in need of development in turn include taking successes into account and stronger inclusion of all SATO employees in development work and in work-related decisions.

“We in the entire organisation have made sustained efforts to develop our culture at SATO, and this is reflected in the certification results. We’ve had a special focus on promoting the wellbeing of our employees and developing managerial work and competencies. Our values – Human to human, Joy of succeeding together, and Be bold, aim high – guide us strongly in everything we do,” says SATO Human Resources Director Johanna Koramo.



Why is SATO a great place to work?



These are some of the comments made by SATO employees about their workplace:



We have a super-competent workplace community where you get to work with brilliant, warm-hearted experts. You feel that everyone’s work input is important.

The values are reflected in our everyday life throughout our organisation starting from the senior executives. At SATO you can also get to work in many different kinds of roles or take part in different types of projects.

At SATO you can be yourself, the managerial staff are able to find the good sides of everyone and there are good opportunities for development within SATO.

I feel that SATO is a really reliable employer.





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi



